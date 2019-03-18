The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four South Jersey locations on Monday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent.
Two of the burns will take place in Cape May County. Upper Township and Dennis Township will see the controlled burns take place at the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area and the Belleplain State Forest, respectively.
In New Jersey, 99 percent of the 1,400 wildfires we see each year, on average are human indu…
One burn will occur in Cumberland County. That will take place at Whibco, in Maurice River Township.
Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.
The key ingredients for wildfires are gusty winds, low humidity and the dry grass, leaves an…
Monday will see light winds, good for keeping fires in place. In addition, relative humidity levels will be between 40 to 60 percent for the day.
