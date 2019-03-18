Service truck
The rear view of a Forest Fire Service truck, at Stockton University on March 14.

 COLT SHAW/Staff Writer

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service will be conducting prescribed burns in four South Jersey locations on Monday in order to reduce the risk of wildland fire. The burns will be weather dependent. 

Two of the burns will take place in Cape May County. Upper Township and Dennis Township will see the controlled burns take place at the Tuckahoe Wildlife Management Area and the Belleplain State Forest, respectively. 

One burn will occur in Cumberland County. That will take place at Whibco, in Maurice River Township

Prescribed burns are completed in order to minimize the risk of wildfire. Wildfire conditions are ripe on windy days, with low humidity and dry, fine fuels.

Monday will see light winds, good for keeping fires in place. In addition, relative humidity levels will be between 40 to 60 percent for the day. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

