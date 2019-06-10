ATLANTIC CITY — Three people were taken to area hospitals with "non-life threatening injuries" after a Jeep Cherokee overturned on the Atlantic City-Brigantine Connector, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Jeff Flynn.
State police responded at 7:50 a.m. to the southbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway, milepost 1.1, Flynn said.
The crash area was closed off to traffic and police began opening ramps prior to 10 a.m.
The single-car accident is under investigation by State Police.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.