VINELAND — Three Vineland-area students were arrested this week, police said.
A 14-year-old was arrested May 6 at the Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School for making threats against the school.
A 17-year-old Vineland High School student was arrested May 7 on charges involving threats against the school and cyber harassment for an April 30 incident.
And on May 6, a 14-year-old was arrested at the Vineland High School North building in possession of a knife.
All three were processed and released pending future court action.
A request for comment to the Vineland Police Detective Bureau was not immediately returned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.