A line of severe thunderstorms knocked out power and brought damage across Cumberland County on Wednesday evening.
A severe thunderstorm warning was put into place for much of Cumberland County, as well as small parts of Cape May and Atlantic county just befire 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Radar indicated winds over 60 mph in spots.
Yikes, heads up for Deerfield, Upper Deerfield, @arfanucci 's Vineland, Buena and Buena Vista. Power outages or small tree damage threatens. Those are legit severe wind gusts. #NJwx pic.twitter.com/dFZwA8vvjs— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) July 18, 2019
Ground observations showed a gust to 52 mph in Newport and a 48 mph gust at Millville Executive Airport at 8:19 p.m. This was enough to knock down power lines across the county, as reported in to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. This put thousands of Atlantic City Electric customers out of power.
59 percent of Buena Borough was without power, though it has been restored as of 10:20 p.m. However, 34 percent of Downe Township remains without power as of 10:45 p.m.
The combination of high heat and humidity created a ripe environemnt for storms. A severe thunderstorm watch was in place for all of South Jersey earlier in the evening. Only Cape May County remain in a watch through 12 a.m. Rainfall were have generally been under 1 inch.
