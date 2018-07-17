Lines of strong thunderstorms and heavy rain will pass through the region Tuesday afternoon and evening, cutting off the hot and humid weather that we have been experiencing.
Gusty winds, roadway flooding are the main concerns. Power outages are not ruled out either. A "lone-wolf" single cell thunderstorm knocked power out to over 1,500 residents in Brick, according to Jersey Central Power and Light.
The Set-Up
A low pressure system will move from northern Quebec into Atlantic Canada through Tuesday night. This is dragging down a long cold front, which extended all of the way to Oklahoma as of Tuesday afternoon. Behind it is a large area of high pressure.
The intense differences between the weather ahead of the front and behind it are making this cold front loaded with juicy and unstable air. The high temperature at Atlantic City International Airport is 94 degrees with the dew points 70-75. In short, it's sultry out. Behind it are mid-80s and dew points in the 50s.
Timing
Rogue showers will fire up ahead of the main line. These will bring a brief downpours. If a lightning develops too, cloud to ground strikes can knock out power, like in Brick. However, this is unlikely.
The main line of thunderstorms will start as early as 4 p.m. in western Cumberland County. They then work southeastward, reaching the shores of Cape May County by 7 p.m.
The bulk of rain will then roll off the coast by 9 p.m. However, a shower or storm can occur through 2 a.m.
What to Expect
Until the line of storms moves in, you will be more dry than not, as only those isolated showers/storms are around. Once the line does arrive, expect the heaviest rain and any potential severe weather to occur shortly after rain starts. Temperatures will cool down drastically, into the 70s.
That part could last between 30-90 minutes. Plain rain will then be the case for a few hours afterwards. After 9 p.m., it will be more dry than not again, taking us through the last drops by 2 a.m.
Computer models have had a tough time getting the timing right on Tuesday. Often, they have been 1-3 hours slower than what the actual radar has said (a good reason to always trust your Meteorologist source)!
Roadway flooding main threat
Two feet will carry away most of our cars. However, the impacts from rushing water start far…
Drivers during the evening commute should expect to give themselves extra time. Areas roadway flooding are likely, especially in urbanized areas and shore towns, which are built up. Precipitable water values, a measure of moisture content in the atmosphere, is between 2 to 2.2 inches. That is near the highest it ever is in South Jersey. Therefore, any thunderstorm has the opportunity to bring (but will not necessarily have) 1 to 2 inch per hour rates. Flash flood watches are in place for Gloucester and Camden counties as of 3:25 p.m.
There are many different types of flooding products put out by the National Weather Service.…
Stream and creek flooding will be unlikely. South Jersey would need rainfall rates of around 3 inches per hour to do so. The sandy soil and lack of rain means the ground can handle a good amount of moisture.
Coastal flooding will not occur during the high tides.
According to Floodsafety.com, flash flooding is the leading cause of weather related deaths …
Severe Weather
The Storm Prediction Center in Normal, Oklahoma has placed most of South Jersey in a level 2/5, slight risk of severe weather. Dennis Township on south will be in a level 1 risk.
The main threat the SPC is watching for is damaging wind gusts. However, these thunderstorms have produced only sub-severe gusts (58 mph) according to the New Jersey Weather and Climate Network. Still, wind gusts of 45-55 mph would be enough to knock off small limbs and potential bring down vulnerable power lines.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five different categories to distin…
Small hail is not ruled out and tornadoes are unlikely. However, rotation was noted in a storm in New York City.
How will the Atlantic City Red Bull Surf and Rescue be?
The fourth annual Red Bull Surf and Rescue will bring many of the top lifeguards from the Ea…
The lifeguards will have no problem when the event starts as 5 p.m. We should be under a partly sunny sky in Atlantic City, with temperatures in the upper 70s. Atlantic City will be one of the last to see rain start, likely around 6 p.m., so you will be able to catch most of the action. However, officials will monitor the lightning, which can directly strike 10 miles away from where rain is actually falling.
Afterwards
The humidity and cloud cover will quickly drop after 2 p.m. Expect a partly sunny sky by sunrise, with full sunshine for most of the day. Highs will be in the mid-80s, with dew points in the 50s.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.