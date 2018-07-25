LOVATO FILE — In this May 20, 2018 file photo, Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Lovato celebrated six years of sobriety in March, but sheâ€™s revealed in a new song that sheâ€™s no longer sober. The pop star released â€œSoberâ€ on YouTube on Thursday, June 21. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato poses for a portrait to promote her new album, "Tell Me You Love Me", in New York. Lovato, who lives with a bipolar disorder and is a mental health advocate, has been hosting wellness sessions for a few hundred fans before her performances. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
Demi Lovato performs on stage in concert at the o2 in east London, Monday, June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
ATLANTIC CITY — Cheat Codes and LAUV have been announced as the headlining acts for Thursday's beach concert after Demi Lovato's appearance was canceled. Concert promoter Live Nation also announced that Thursday night's concert will be free.
TMZ reported Tuesday that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization.
In a tweet posted late Tuesday night, Live Nation said that ticket holders can still attend the Lauv performance Thursday and the ticket will also be good for Sunday's beach concert featuring The Chainsmokers. Refunds will also be available at point of purchase, if preferred.
TMZ reported that just before noon Los Angeles time Tuesday, Lovato, 25, was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills. The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Lovato is conscious and recovering.
"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," the singer's representative said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."
Lovato has been open about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol, as well as mental health issues. She entered rehab in 2010 after assaulting a backup dancer.
Last month, she released the song “Sober,” revealing she relapsed after six years of sobriety.
While Lovato has seen success on the Billboard charts in recent years with singles like “Cool for the Summer” and “Heart Attack,” she has also been an advocate for mental health issues as well as the LGBT community.
Friends and celebrities took to Twitter, offering support to Lovato:
Love u @ddlovato ❤️thinking of you + your family + fans + friends 🙏praying for you and thinking of you 🙏
Best friends Nicole May (left) and Tracy Chidester of Phila. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Crowds gather by the stage before the opening act of the Sam Hunt concert Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Long lines at a food truck before the start of the concert Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Boats anchor offshore prior to the start of the Sam Hunt beach concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Boats anchor offshore prior to the start of the Sam Hunt beach concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Larry and Margaret Caputo, of Philadelphia, take a selfie on the beach before the show. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
An interpreter signs the lyrics to Conner Smith songs during the opening act. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Jennifer Privett (left) and her daughter Kate, of Ft. Laurderdale Fla., shade themselves with an umbrella during the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A fan enjoys the show Sunday. The city drew an estimated 1 million visitors this weekend. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Robin Haggan of Vorhees, (left), Julia Smith of Galloway and Karen DiPalantino of Cape May Court House, enjoy the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Sam Hunt entertains the crowd Sunday as Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with the country music star. Fans attending the beach concert also had to deal with sweltering heat into the mid-90s Sunday. With the sun and people packed close together on the beach, the temperature probably felt above 100 degrees, Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci said. Sunday July 1, 2018.
Sue Eichelberger (left) and Kristin Rinker dance and take photos. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Matt Ribaudo and Scarlett Tamburro, of Boston, enjoy the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Mark and Alyssa Houseal of Phila take a selfie during the show. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Robin Haggan of Vorhees, (left), Julia Smith of Galloway and Karen DiPalantino of Cape May Court House, enjoy the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
Kane Brown performs Sunday before headliner Sam Hunt. at the concert. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
A fan gets every last drop of his drink at the show. Fans could bring in one unopened water bottle and refill as needed. Atlantic City kicks off the summer beach concert season with county star Sam Hunt, Sunday July 1, 2018. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)
