ATLANTIC CITY — Cheat Codes and LAUV have been announced as the headlining acts for Thursday's beach concert after Demi Lovato's appearance was canceled. Concert promoter Live Nation also announced that Thursday night's concert will be free.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Lovato had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, based on its sources, and other outlets including People magazine also reported her hospitalization.

In a tweet posted late Tuesday night, Live Nation said that ticket holders can still attend the Lauv performance Thursday and the ticket will also be good for Sunday's beach concert featuring The Chainsmokers. Refunds will also be available at point of purchase, if preferred.

TMZ reported that just before noon Los Angeles time Tuesday, Lovato, 25, was transported from her home in the Hollywood Hills. The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that Lovato is conscious and recovering.

"Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support," the singer's representative said in a statement. "Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now."

Lovato has been open about her past struggles with drugs and alcohol, as well as mental health issues. She entered rehab in 2010 after assaulting a backup dancer.

Last month, she released the song “Sober,” revealing she relapsed after six years of sobriety.

While Lovato has seen success on the Billboard charts in recent years with singles like “Cool for the Summer” and “Heart Attack,” she has also been an advocate for mental health issues as well as the LGBT community.

Friends and celebrities took to Twitter, offering support to Lovato:

The beach concert series this summer kicked off with Sam Hunt on July 1. The Chainsmokers are still scheduled to perform Sunday for the third concert.

