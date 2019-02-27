Thursday will be as quiet as it gets. However, as we flip the calendar to March on Friday, the gentle roar of the lion will be heard in the form of snow and rain showers.
A fair amount of sunshine will greet us Thursday morning. Temperatures won’t be all that unpleasant, hovering around 30 degrees. This will be thanks to the onshore flow overnight, which helps stunt temperatures from falling too far. High pressure, centered in the Northern Plains, will extend its hand out to South Jersey again, keeping us high and dry throughout the day.
Expect a plethora of sun as winds flip to the northwest during the morning and north during the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 40s, about average for the last day of February.
Climatological winter, the coldest three months of the year, will come to an end Friday. Expect increasing cloud cover as an area of low pressure passes through the mid South.
We’ll bear some truth to March starting like a lion, with a weak wintry event to begin the month.
As low pressure passes off the North Carolina coast, an area of precipitation will begin between 2 and 5 a.m. Friday. It looks likely that those south of Route 40 will see snow start during this time, with rain mixing in south of a line from Cape May Court House to Sea Isle City. To the north, drier air will hold on, not making snow a guarantee.
This will continue as the sun rises and through the morning commute.
So, be prepared for slick traveling, especially south of Route 40. Any snow will stick to untreated surfaces initially and continue into the morning. By 11 a.m., all looks to be dry.
In terms of totals, expect between a coating and 11/2 inches south of Route 40, with the potential for that north of there.
Then, expect some clearing, as high temperatures will reach 40 degrees, melting much of any snow that falls.
Moving into Saturday, there is the likelihood for some rain showers.
However, I do not anticipate a washout, so outdoor plans will be fine as long as you can work around that. Afternoon highs rise into the 40s.
A storm system will be present sometime between Sunday and Monday. Sunday looks mild and windy, with a strong southerly flow.
The Sunday-night time frame will be favored for any precipitation in a mostly rain event.
