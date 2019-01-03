Rain showers from a developing coastal storm will continue into Thursday morning. Then, we turn drier and brighter to close out the workweek.
The rain has largely passed us by Thursday morning. You can expect a shower to linger around south of the Expressway until 8 a.m. Otherwise, though, we will be dry for the day. It did not rain everywhere. Ocean County, western Cumberland and western Atlantic counties received no rain. Meanwhile, 0.16 inches fell at Atlantic City Marina.
This story was updated to include all of 2018's numbers.
After this passes, a stiff northwest wind will dry us out. Expect gusts to around 30 mph. A small craft advisory will be in effect Thursday as a result. Inexperienced mariners should avoid boating in these conditions. Otherwise, highs will be in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. That is actually 5 degrees above average, as Thursday marks the start of the coldest month of the year.
A clear Thursday night will yield a quick drop in temperatures on the mainland. By the time sunrise on Friday comes along, places like Buena Vista Township will be in the mid-20s, while Atlantic City hovers around freezing.
Sunshine will then continue Friday, though some clouds will build in during the afternoon. Either way, it will be in the upper 40s again and not all that bad for outdoor work. Winds will continue to be a little stiff, with 15 mph sustained northerly winds.
Another round of rain will then arrive Friday evening. A mature low-pressure system, the same one that brought snow to Texas, will be like a bowling ball and roll straight into South Jersey.
It is the same totals, different week for the South Jersey Snow Sweepstakes.
Unlike some of our Texan friends, though, it will be plain rain for us. You’ll need the rain gear heading out Friday night. The center of the low pressure will pass 50-100 miles off our coast Saturday morning, as rain continues. The umbrella will still be needed into the afternoon, too, though places west of the Garden State Parkway will see chunks of dry time. Rain then ends everywhere Saturday evening.
Areas of roadway flooding will be in the realm of possibility. River flooding will be a concern, too, especially on the Maurice River, which flooded with the New Year’s Eve storm. Coastal flooding will be unlikely, despite the 15-20 mph sustained onshore winds for much of the day.
