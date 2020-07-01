A few changes to the Fourth of July weekend forecast will yield a dry Thursday and a few storms into Friday night. Independence Day and Sunday then look to be a pair of dry, comfortable days.
Temperatures will start in the mid- to upper 60s Thursday morning, with areas of sunshine and fog. The fog will burn off by around 9 a.m.
The closed, cut-off low pressure system that’s hung around in New England since Sunday has since moved out to sea. It should be far enough away to keep the showers and storms distant from us, too, yielding a dry day.
So, we’ll have a nice mix of sun and clouds for the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s in Richland and the mainland, with low 80s in Stone Harbor and the shore. The dew points will stay in the mid-60s, a bit muggy, but it could be far more sticky for early July.
As many of us start the long weekend for the Fourth of July, it’ll be a comfortable evening across the region. Temperatures will fall through the 70s during the evening. Overnight, low temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Friday will be the warmest day of the weekend, as hot air becomes compressed against a cold front to the northeast. High temperatures will hurdle into the low 90s for many inland towns, with some in Cumberland County potentially reaching 95 degrees. The shore will be in the mid-80s.
By no means will it be a washout. However, isolated thunderstorms will be present after 1 p.m. Most of you will be dry.
Showers will continue to be around Friday night, as the cold front pushes through. A stroll on the boardwalk at night or a swim in the pool shouldn’t be canceled, though, as again coverage will be isolated. Low temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s inland to low 70s at the shore.
Saturday will feel and look different this year. However, at least the weather won’t. It’ll be summery, with highs in the 80s, a bit cooler at the shore. The dew points will actually be down, as a northeast wind blows. We’ll have that strong, July mix with some clouds. Overall, a pleasant day to be with family or friends.
The fireworks forecast looks good. Around 9 p.m., you can expect temperatures 75 to 80 degrees with a partly cloudy sky. No problems here.
Stay up after the fireworks, too, to watch the penumbral lunar eclipse between roughly 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.
This phenomenon will not be extremely noticeable, but you’ll notice a darker twinge to the moon as it moves through the outer part of Earth’s shadow, known as the penumbra.
Sunday will bring another dry day. You can expect a little more sunshine and a little higher reading on the thermometer, too. Highs will be near 90 where the sea breeze doesn’t pass through. The shore will be in the low 80s.
