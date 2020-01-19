Congressman Jeff Van Drew said Sunday that more tickets have been requested for President Donald Trump's Wildwood rally Jan. 28 than for any other rally Trump has held.

"It's exciting and I'm proud to say for this event of all the events he's done we've had the most ticket requests," Van Drew said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, of approximately 100,000 ticket requests for a venue that holds about 7,400. "He's coming to support me and my re-election ... and his issues."

Van Drew said South Jersey is "proud to have him -- it shows he cares about big towns, big cities and the little places."

The rally starts at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Wildwoods Convention Center, but doors open at 3 p.m. Attendees are expected to form lines early to be assured of getting in and getting good seats.

Van Drew, one of just two Democrats in the House of Representatives to vote against both articles of impeachment against Trump in December, changed parties soon after the vote and became a Republican.

"The House had its time spent month sand months and months of reports, of  investigations -- millions up on millions of dollars -- an finally the House came up with two articles of impeachment, both of which are very weak," Van Drew said. An impeachment trial is expected to start this week in the Senate.

"Impeachment is a tool not meant to be used anywhere near on a regular basis," Van Drew said.

He said Alexis de Tocqueville wrote in the 18th Century that when impeachment is used too often, it will be a sign of degeneration of the country, Van Drew said.

Van Drew has long said the accusations against Trump did not rise to the level of impeachment, and that with a presidential election coming up in 2020 Trump's fate should be left to the will of voters.

Contact: 609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

Twitter @MichelleBPost

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments