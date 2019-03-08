2016 Vans Warped Tour - Noblesville, IN

The Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary show in Atlantic City is now sold out. 

According to Ticketmaster.com, ticket packages to the two-day beach concert and events sold out in just a few days. 

The Warped Tour will take place on June 29 and 30 on the Atlantic City beach concert stage. Early ticket sales began Feb 25 and general admission sales began March 1. 

Warped Tour expected to bring droves of punk fans to Atlantic City

Event organizers tweeted Thursday thanking fans for the sell out festival, but also warned about purchasing tickets from third party re-selling websites. 

The Warped Tour will feature over 50 bands, skateboarding and motocross demonstrations and a museum with memorabilia from the festival's 25 year history.

Atlantic City is one of only three cities that will host the tour, along with Cleveland and Mountain View, California. 

