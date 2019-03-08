The Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary show in Atlantic City is sold out.
According to Ticketmaster, ticket packages to the two-day beach concert sold out in just a few days.
The Warped Tour will take place June 29 and 30 on the Atlantic City beach concert stage. Early ticket sales began Feb. 25, and general admission sales began March 1.
Event organizers tweeted Thursday, thanking fans for the sellout festival, but also warned about purchasing tickets from third-party reselling websites.
THANK YOU to every fan who bought a ticket. Without you, this is not possible!— Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) March 7, 2019
If you still want a ticket, DO NOT BUY FROM 3RD PARTY SITES!
Buy from the official Ticketmaster re-sale page via our website.https://t.co/PC316fxraG#vanswarpedtour #warpedtour pic.twitter.com/cRVWRxKn83
The Warped Tour will feature more than 50 bands, skateboarding and motocross demonstrations and a museum with memorabilia from the festival's 25-year history.
Atlantic City is one of only three cities that will host the tour, along with Cleveland and Mountain View, California.
