State Senator Bob Andrzejczak, D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, has a 14-point lead over Republican challenger Mike Testa in the 1st Legislative District race, but his running mates are in a tight race for their Assembly seats, according to a Stockton University Poll released Thursday.
The district, long a battleground where both parties have a shot at success, is closely divided over the U.S. House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
It also opposes 51 percent to 37 percent the state preventing local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration officials, as Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal have done.
But several factors may favor the Democrats in what is expected to be a low-turnout election, said John Froonjian, interim executive director of the Hughes Center.
One is what appears to be a more motivated Democratic base.
Sixty-two percent of Democrats said their feelings about President Donald Trump are likely to affect how they vote in this election, compared to 41 percent of independents and just 35 percent of Republicans.
“If large numbers of Democrats see any election nowadays as an opportunity to send a message, they would seem to have more motivation,” Froonjian said. “In a small geographic area like a legislative district … in what is considered a low-interest election … it wouldn’t take all that much to really dictate the outcome here.”
And since most respondents said they are unfamiliar with all the Assembly candidates – even the incumbents – people may be more likely to vote the party line under their Senate candidate.
“If people are supporting Andrzejczak, who appears to have a comfortable lead, and if they go down the line the Democrats’ numbers could be better than they appear here,” Froonjian said. “That’s unknowable until Election Day.”
A majority also said they felt it is important for the district's representatives to be of the Governor's party in order to get things done locally.
Immigration, which has played a big part in the Republicans' campaign, was fourth behind New Jersey’s taxes, property taxes and health care as an issue deemed important to voters.
Both slates of candidates oppose an order from Grewal, preventing is Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan from continuing a 287 (g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). But Republicans have highlighted it in a campaign that has focused on opposing Murphy’s policies, which the GOP candidates have called “insane.”
The poll found 53 percent of likely voters plan to vote for Andrzejczak, compared to 39 percent for Testa, a Vineland attorney.
Assembly incumbents Bruce Land and Matthew Milam, both D-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, have a slight lead with 27 percent and 26 percent of voters supporting each, respectively.
Republican challengers Erik Simonsen, an educator and Lower Township mayor; and Antwan McClellan, an Ocean City councilman and county employee, each received 22 percent in the poll.
“With state legislative elections the top race on the ballot this year, turnout is expected by many to be low, which tends to favor the slightly better-known incumbents,” Froonjian said. “The Democrats have almost twice as much in campaign funding available heading into the final weeks of the campaign, giving them another potential advantage.”
Froonjian noted the lead in the Assembly race is within the poll’s margin of error of +/- 4.4 percentage points.
"It's closer than we would like, but I'm glad to see our guys are up," Andrzejczak said. "It doesn't change anything in the way we will continue to campaign. We will push hard until the very end."
President Donald Trump’s job performance rating was higher than Murphy’s on the poll, at 38 percent good or excellent compared to 31 percent for the governor.
“Those numbers illustrate why the Democratic incumbents have tried to establish some distance from the governor, and why the challengers have tried to tie them to Governor Murphy,” Froonjian said.
But Trump also had more people rate his performance as poor, at 50 percent to Murphy’s 40 percent.
There is a strong partisan divide regarding Trump, with 86 percent of Republicans opposing the impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives, 85 percent of Democrats supporting it, and 54 percent of district independents opposing it.
Overall the district is split over the impeachment inquiry, with 47 percent in support and 48 percent opposed.
The Stockton Polling Institute of the Hughes Center at Stockton University interviewed 500 adult residents of the 1st District who were screened as likely voters. Interviewers working from the Stockton campus called landline and cell telephones from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21.
Andrzejczak was chosen by his party to replace former Sen. Jeff Van Drew, who is now a congressman.
His is the only State Senate seat on the November ballot, to fill Van Drew's unexpired term.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
