EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Tilton Road north of the former Airport Circle will be closed briefly sometime between 10 a.m. and noon Feb. 11 overhead cable work related to the FAA, county spokesperson Linda Gilmore said.
Motorists may experience minor delays and are advised to proceed with caution through the work zone, or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roadways, please visit www.aclink.org.
