You may find yourself experiencing more stress and anxiety than ever — you’re not alone!
Anxiety and stress levels have skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic with ongoing concerns about health, finances, loved ones, best practices with hygiene, community and managing your security and well-being.
Along with outlining detailed precautionary guidelines for your physical protection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) underscores that outbreaks are stressful, warning about the importance of taking care of your mental health.
The understandings of the science about COVID-19 have helped people manage their physical exposure to the virus. Similarly, understanding the science about stress and anxiety induced by the pandemic can help you — and those you care for — in taking healthy steps to support your mental health during this coronavirus pandemic.
Mental health describes your overall mental well-being — your emotions, thoughts, feelings, ability to solve problems and overcome difficulties, social connections and understanding of the world around you. Your mental health affects, and is affected by, your physical health, leading many experts to describe this intimate relationship as the “mind-body connection.”
And it’s important at every stage of life — baby, child, adolescent and throughout adulthood.
Stress impacts
Stress is an organism’s response to change. In our COVID-19 environment, there’s a tremendous amount of change for everyone!
Consequently, it means most people are under increased stress relative to their prior functioning.
As a broad definition, any organism that is required to change its behavior in any way is stressed. Leading psychological and brain science experts agree that:
• The more you are required to change, the more stressful that becomes.
• When you are exposed to something new and must adapt to it, your body and mind respond accordingly to prepare you.
There are several key distinctions between long- and short-term stress, and their relationship with COVID-19:
• Short-term stress is in response to change, small or large. You’ll have a physiological response, which will cause an increase in the hormone cortisol throughout your body. Short-term stress changes quickly, and you adapt with a reduction in your stress response.
• Chronic stress is where you’re continually trying to adapt to a situation that hasn’t resolved or a change where you can’t quite adapt to the new circumstances. COVID-19 represents a chronic stressor because it’s a situation that doesn’t seem to have an end, and it’s rapidly evolving — meaning you’re continually needing to physiologically and psychologically adapt. This is problematic, taking a toll physically and psychologically. It can lead to more health concerns if not effectively managed. And, for people living with chronic conditions, stress has an added downside, it can trigger flare-ups.
• When a stressor becomes extreme, it can pivot to trauma. Trauma occurs when your coping resources are outstripped relative to the stressor you’re experiencing.
Managing stress
While always important, this is a particularly critical time to ensure you’re using healthy coping methods to reduce your stress and anxieties. There’s a lot we know about the science of stress and anxiety that can help.
Experts advise you start by finding the parts of your life that are stable. Things that aren’t out of control can help you feel more in control of other areas that are less stable. This includes focusing on supporting your overall health and well-being by:
• Maintaining a routine, with awakening, mealtime, and bedtime and other activities
• Eating nutritiously
• Getting good sleep, nightly
• Staying physically active — the endorphins produced are great for your mind, body and spirit
• Get time outdoors — it’s powerful when it comes to mental health and you’ll get some needed Vitamin D from the sun’s rays
• Monitor/moderate any alcohol intake
• Dive into projects you enjoy and have hoped to do “sometime” or learn and engage in a new hobby
• Stay connected to your social network of family, friends, and associates. Finding ways to stay connected with people is a very healthy way to deal with stress. Expressing the sadness and anxiety you are feeling can help reduce the experience.
• Manage stress and minimize time watching repeated news and reports on social media. Instead, redirect time to meditate, pray, read, play tranquil music, engage in yoga, and journal — activities that relax and renew.
• Shift mindsets, holding on to hope, gratitude and perspective, changing “I am stuck at home” to “I am choosing to protect my community’s health by staying at home.” Keeping mindful that, “this time will pass.”
• Know important mental health resources and access to care are available to you, including online resources, therapists (including telemedicine), your primary care provider, workplace resources, and for emergencies, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or 9-1-1.
The collective work of this national response has the potential to change the way our country views, treats and talks about mental health and suicide for generations to come. We’re seeing a tremendous explosion in mental health care and services.
The hope is that we’re witnessing a dawn of an era that might be a catalyst to the vital importance of mental health care — shedding stigmas with a renewed understanding that no one is immune to mental health challenges, and knowing that taking proactive steps in managing, intervention and care of our mental health is vital to our overall health and well-being.
