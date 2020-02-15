Question: I am an elderly gentleman recently making arrangements to move to an assisted living facility. Among some toys I collected over the years are a few I plan to sell. I would appreciate any information you can provide concerning a Tonka Toys 1956 Pumper Fire Truck TFD No. 5. It has all its original parts, including a ladder, a wrench, two hoses and a fire hydrant that works perfectly. I am also curious about the fire engine’s maker and its worth, if any. — W.W., Avalon
Answer: Originally named Mound Metalcraft when founded in 1946 by Lynn Baker, Avery Crunse and Alvin Teach, the Minnesota company’s purpose was to make store display figures and garden equipment. However, when the firm’s owners later acquired a miniature metal steam shovel through a business merger, they considered the possibility that there might be a market for affordable, realistic, durable toy trucks.
Soon, the trio realized that their added three-dimensional, small steel wreckers, forklifts and semis were selling fast. In 1956, when they introduced their Mighty Yellow Dump Truck and their bright red fire engine accompanied by its own fire hydrant, they were sellouts. However, the fire engine was discontinued in 1964 when children began to start real fires so they could put them out.
Recently, a 1950s pumper fire truck like yours with all equipment intact sold for $190.
Question: A native of Ireland, I moved to the Atlantic City area to live with my sister who works here. We usually spend several Saturdays a month visiting yard and garage sales. Three weeks ago, we noticed a sealed “Donald J. Trump Entertainment Resorts Collector’s Edition” of a game called Monopoly. The seller, who mentioned it was made by a company named Hasbro and priced it at $500. We would like to know more about this game, its high price and Hasbro. — E.C., Longport
Answer: Monopoly is a real estate trading game, popular in America since the mid-1930s. During the Great Depression, Charles B. Darrow, an unemployed Germantown engineer, became interested in homemade games. In 1934, he designed such a game set in Atlantic City and sent it to Parker Brothers where it was turned down by the company’s executives.
Darrow, by himself, then made 5,000 copies of the game and sold them at the Wanamaker Philadelphia store. Soon, word of Darrow’s success reached Parker Brothers, who immediately bought the game’s rights.
Published worldwide in multiple languages, as well as braille, and offering luxury editions with token houses and hotels made from precious metals, the game that initially was said to be too long to play became a lasting success.
Hasbro Inc. Global Co. is the name of a family-founded and operated toy business established in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1923 by three brothers who emigrated from Poland.
Later touted as “the world’s largest toy maker,” Hasbro is known as an American worldwide toy, board game and entertainment company. The firm is especially famous for its fine quality G.I. Joe figures.
Recent prices paid for collected Monopoly games ranged from $46 and $49 to the $399 paid for a Hasbro Donald J. Trump Entertainment Resorts Collectors Edition purchased this year.
President Trump’s rise to the Oval Office made the games that are in complete and perfect condition, particularly those in unopened boxes, very desirable to collectors.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist.
