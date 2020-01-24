ATLANTIC CITY - The Chelsea Economic Development Corp. is seeking input from the Chelsea community to learn the neighborhood's top priorities.
Meetings will be held starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Feb. 10 with community information and refreshments, followed by a presentation and public input.
The Tuesday meeting will be held at the Chelsea Tower at the Tropicana at 111 S. Chelsea Ave. with free parking at 60 S. Montpelier, behind Walgreens. The Feb. 10 session takes place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Memorial Hall, next to 15 N. California with free parking on street and in church lots.
Elizabeth Terenik, the president, and other Chelsea Economic Development Corp. team members will be in attendance.
A dozen community organizations will be offering information, resources and grant information including the Police Department, South Jersey Gas energy assistance team, First Time Homebuyer Incentives, Census 2020 job recruitment, AtlantiCare, Atlantic City Arts Foundation, N.J. Economic Development Authority and others.
Community development corporations, or CDCs, throughout the state and country are bringing together anchor institutions, businesses and residents to identify goals and complete projects.
As a non-profit, CDCs can apply for grants for improvements and programs that make residents lives better and grow the local economy.
Once a CDC completes a neighborhood plan, they can apply for grant funding from several sources, including up to $985,000 per year from the N.J. Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Program.
Meaningful public input is evaluated with the grant applications, so community turn-out is critical to getting funding.
