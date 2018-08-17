Investigators this week seized more than $1 million in counterfeit designer merchandise at Boardwalk shops and two merchants are charged with trademark counterfeiting, State Police said in a statement Friday.
Mohammad Usman, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, and Kashif Ansari, 32, of Atlantic City, were charged in connection with sales of counterfeit designer merchandise out of Collector’s World, Moon Traders, City of Souvenirs and Ocean Point Gifts, State Police said.
The counterfeit designer merchandise was seized Thursday from the stores as a result of a search warrant, following a two-month undercover investigation led by the Interstate Theft South Unit, according to State Police.
Merchandise included knockoffs of official National Football League logo ball caps and fake Louis Vuitton handbags, authorities said.
The Atlantic City Metro Task Force Unit, Cherry Hill’s Homeland Security Investigation Office and the Atlantic City Police Department aided in the seizure of the merchandise.
Both Usman and Ansari were released pending a future court date.
The New Jersey Division of Criminal Justice will handle the prosecution.
