CHATSWORTH — A forest fire that burned more than 11,600 acres of the Pinelands was caused by humans in a remote section of the forest known for illegal bonfires, investigators said on Monday.
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is unsure whether the blaze was purposefully set or caused accidentally, saying an investigation is ongoing.
"We're taking anonymous tips from anyone in the area," said Lead Arson Investigator Brian Corvinus during a press conference call. "We'd like to speak to any individuals out there."
By Monday afternoon, officials said the fire was completely contained, though it continued to burn. In total, it tore through more than 11,600 acres of the protected wildlife reserve.
The blaze was spotted Saturday afternoon in the Penn State Forest in Woodland Township by officials stationed in a fire tower, spreading quickly from 30 acres to hundreds. Investigators say it began in a section of forest where people have been known to start illegal bonfires.
Incident Commander Trevor Raynor described the place of origin of the fire as an "open, sandy and remote" area surrounded by thousands of acres of trees. Authorities have ruled out lightning, power lines and prescribed burns as causes of the blaze.
The fine for violating New Jersey laws surrounding forest fires ranges from $5,000 to $100,000, depending on if the fire is intentional or accidental, according to the Department of Environmental Protection's website. The Forest Fire Service may collect an amount "equal to the cost of extinguishment."
Though under control, a portion of the fire is still burning and could be fueled by a drop in humidity on Monday, said Ray Bukowski, Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner for Natural and Historic Resources. One-hundred percent containment means there is a perimeter around the fire to stop its spread.
He said officials are still "monitoring for flare-ups."
"This is not over by any stretch," Bukowski said.
No homes or businesses were damaged by the blaze, and no injuries or mandatory evacuations were reported. Strong winds over the weekend contributed to the spread of the fire and pushed smoke to the northern part of the state.
Those with information regarding the fire can contact New Jersey State Police Detective Sgt. Shaun Georggson at 609-296-3132.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
