Aretha Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit, and the Queen of Soul was fondly remembered for five decades spent in Atlantic City.
The singer’s relationship with Atlantic City predates the casino era.
Franklin performed during the 1960’s at the now defunct Club Harlem on Kentucky Avenue before the first Atlantic City casino opened in 1978, according to Ralph Hunter, founder, of the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey.
The Queen of Soul made rare appearances in the early days of the casinos, but became more regular presence from the late 1980’s through the 2000s.
"Having seen the first show in every Atlantic City casino since Day One, no one ever topped Aretha Franklin's roof-raising performance on July 21, 1981, when she opened the intimate, 500-seat Palace Theater at the Claridge Hotel & Casino. Electrfying doesn't begin to describe the reaction from the audience. And the more the people got ino the show, the more it seemed to energize the artist who raised soul music to a whole new level," said David J. Spatz, an At The Shore entertainment columnist and news director for WOND 1400-AM.
Besides Franklin’s headlining casino showroom performances, she also gave the resort special attention that people, who were present for these events, will never forget. For instance, in 1988, she let employees at the now defunct Trump Castle watch her 2 ½ hour concert rehearsal during their shift breaks in a 450-seat showroom. She made an unannounced appearance in 1996 at the free Kentucky Avenue Renaissance Festival. In 2001, she put her handprints in cement and wrote “To Resorts, Love You Best,” which can be seen outside of the Superstar Theater at Resorts Casino Hotel.
During the 1990’s, the vocalist sang at Resorts, Caesars Atlantic City, the now defunct Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, the now defunct Bally’s Grand, Boardwalk Hall, the Tropicana Casino and Resort and the now defunct Sands Hotel & Casino.
During the 2000’s, the singer performed at Caesars, Resorts, Boardwalk Hall, Harrah’s Resort, the now defunct House of Blues inside Showboat Casino Hotel and the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa,
During the 2010’s, she sang at Caesars, the Taj and the now defunct Revel Casino Hotel.
Franklin’s last Atlantic City performance was June 20, 2015 inside the Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars.
Publicist Gwendolyn Quinn tells The Associated Press through a family statement that Franklin died Thursday at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit. The statement said "Franklin's official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin's oncologist, Dr. Philip Phillips of Karmanos Cancer Institute" in Detroit.
The family added: "In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds."
The statement continued: "We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world. Thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Aretha and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time."
Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.