It's primary election day and voters are heading to the polls to cast their ballots for Democratic and Republican nominations.
All results are unofficial until provisional and mail-in ballots are counted.
UPDATE: 10:20 p.m. - Incumbent Joe Howarth appears to have been unseated from his District 8 General Assembly seat. Incumbent Ryan Peters hold on, and newcomer Jean Stanfield will join him on the ticket for November, with 41.43% of the vote.
UPDATE: 10:12 p.m. - In a Republican primary for an Upper Township Committee spot, John Coggins has won with 387 votes (49.62%). Hobart Hobie Young finished with 386 (49.49%).
UPDATE: 10:09 p.m. - In primaries for a Cape May County Freeholder seat, Republican Gerald Thorton won with 3,300 votes (50.34%). Marie Hayes finished with 3,231 (49.28%).
And Democrat Elizabeth Casey won with 2,052 votes (50.48%). Stephen Barry finished with 1,998 (49.15%).
UPDATE: 9:51 p.m. - In a Democratic primary for Fairfield Township Committee: David F. Gonzalez is ahead with 157 votes (33.76%). Benjamin Byrd Sr. finished with 152 (32.69%). Kenneth E. Brent and Mark A. Henry had 85 (18.28%) and 71 (15.27%), respectively.
UPDATE: 9:44 p.m. - In the Deerfield Township Committee Republican Committee, Rudolph Danna Jr. is ahead with 40 votes (51.28%). Brian L. Casper finished with 34 votes (43.59%).
Wildwood Crest’s cause for delay in vote returns: Officer stopped to direct traffic after accident on bridge. #Primary2019 @ThePressofAC— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) June 5, 2019
UPDATE: 9:42 p.m. - In the Republican primary for the Dennis Township Committee, with 50.14% of the vote, Zeth Matalucci edged out Matthew Cox.
UPDATE: 9:37 p.m. - Unofficial results are in for Atlantic City. Provisional and mail-in ballots have yet to be counted. Results, as of 9:30, show Constance Days-Chapman with a lead in the Democratic primary for for the 4th Ward Council seat. Kaleem Shabazz, Marty Small, Sr., and Jimmy Cheng are all holding on to their Council seats. Aaron Randolph has the lead in the Democratic primary for the 1st Ward seat and will, if he wins, face Matthew McGrath, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.
UPDATE: 9:24 p.m. - In the Stone Harbor Borough Council Primary, Republican Jennifer B. Gensemer came in first with 160 votes (40.61%). Charles C. Krafczek finished second at 119 (30.20%). Spencer Hughes was unseated, finishing third at 110 (27.92%).
UPDATE: 9:18 p.m. - More evidence of thin turnout.
So far turnout for today’s primary is at 10 percent or lower in most reporting districts, with few contests. #Primary2019 @ThePressofAC— Bill Barlow (@Jerseynews_Bill) June 5, 2019
Atlantic City 3rd Ward: Kaleem Shabazz has 92 votes plus 217 mail-ins, Torres Mayfield has 16 votes and 7 mail-ins w/3 out of 4 districts reporting.— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) June 5, 2019
1 district in the hotly-contested Atlantic City 4th Ward race complete. DEMS: Chowdhury 20, Morshed 15, Asduha 8, Malik 6, Days-Chapman 2. GOP: Reardon 13, Bailey 1, Granese 1.— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) June 5, 2019
UPDATE: 8:43 p.m. - A lesson in following directions: A total of 3,690 mail-in ballots came in for Atlantic County (about a third of which were from Atlantic City) by close of polls. Of those, 3,525 were properly filled out and counted by Board of Elections, according to Chairperson Lynn Caterson. The remainder were not counted because of mistakes, such as missing signatures, and 64 people who were unaffiliated with a party and were sent both Democrat and Republican ballots – with instructions to fill out and return only one party’s ballot – filled out and returned both so could not be counted.
UPDATE: 8:32 p.m. - Write-in candidate Kris Surran defeated William Collins and Rose E. Turner in the Corbin City Republican Council Primary. Surran received 58 votes, while Turner received 23, and Collins garnered 10 votes. Surran will face Adele Dougherty in the general election for the seat on council.
UPDATE: 8:23 p.m. - Voter turnout during primaries is traditionally light, but in one district in the 3rd Ward in Atlantic City only four people voted today.
UPDATE: 8:20 p.m. - After the mail-in ballots received by the end of election day were counted, some candidates had swamped their competitors -- at least in the paper ballots.
Democrats: 1st ward Randolph 163 - Johnson 16; 2nd no contest Marty Small; 3rd Shabazz 217 – Mayfield 7; 4th Morshed 304 – Chowdhury 25 - three others less than 10; 5th Cheng 31 – Zia 10 – Malik 4; 6th Ahmed 255, Exadaktilos 29.
Republicans: 4th ward Reardon 7 – Bailey 2 – Granese 1.
UPDATE: 8:00 p.m. - Polls are closed.
UPDATE: 7:44 p.m. - If the past is any indication, voter turnout for today’s primary will be light. Last June, only 13 percent of the state’s eligible voters voted. But the light turnout didn’t keep voters away from the polls in the general election, when 55 percent of eligible voters went to the polls.
Apathy seems to be the overwhelming sentiment from residents in Atlantic City about today's election. Lots of people unaware there was an election at all. Low voter turnout at a handful of polling locations.— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) June 4, 2019
UPDATE: 5:57 p.m. - Primary election day is not without its drama, but there’s little in question as to who raises the most money - it’s the incumbents. New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission released a report last week that showed incumbents outraised challengers by $11.5 million to $898,888 - a 12-1 advantage.
“On average, 97 percent of Assembly incumbents have won reelection since 2001,’’ said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s Executive Director. “One of the main reasons is their massive funding advantage.”
UPDATE: 3:47 p.m. - One of the most watched Assembly primary races is the 8th legislative district, where an incumbent Republican is running under a "Make America Great Again" slogan after his party dumped him. Incumbent Joe Howarth is seeking the Republican spot in the district that includes Burlington, Camden and Atlantic counties (Hammonton). According to an earlier Associated Press report, the state GOP accused Howarth of trying to switch parties before embracing President Donald Trump's agenda and adopting his slogan.
UPDATE: 2:18 p.m. While some polling centers have already reported low turnout in the morning hours, voters are noticing a high level of civic engagement overall. According to a recent Stockton University poll, 32% of the 852 adults surveyed reported being more civically engaged today than before the 2016 Presidential election. For some the pivotal election has continued to be a motivator.
Twenty four percent of those respondents who are more active today cited opposition to Trump and the Republican Party as motivating factors, while 5%t were motivated by support of Trump and the GOP. Another 26% cited unhappiness with the state of politics or a sense of civic duty in response to the open-ended question.
UPDATE: 12:47 p.m. If the past is an indicator, voter turnout for today’s primary will be light. Last June, only 13 percent of the state’s eligible voters voted. But the light turnout didn’t keep voters away from the polls in the general election, when 55 percent of eligible voters went to the polls.
UPDATE: 11:48 a.m. Benoni Zebulun, 73, of Atlantic City, came out the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School Complex in the third ward to vote for a “very dedicated” candidate who he called “Mr. Atlantic City.”
Even through primary voter turnout might be low, Zebulun said “for a person like him, I cast my vote.”
Stephen Caldwell, 66, of Atlantic City, said that “if you don’t vote, you can’t have a voice.” “It’s my right to come out and excercise my vote,” he said. “So I can have a say so.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/ZM430viw1n— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) June 4, 2019
UPDATE: 11:05 a.m. All 80 general assembly seats are up for grabs this year. In South Jersey, there’s also a special Senate election as 1st District Assemblyman Bob Andrzejczak seeks to take over from Jeff Van Drew, who vacated the seat when he won the 2nd Congressional U.S. House of Representatives seat. Andrzejczak faces no primary challenge, but will face of with Republican Mike Testa Jr. in the November election.
UPDATE: 10:31 a.m. About 20 people came out to vote at the Boathouse in the fifth ward since polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to officials there.
UPDATE: 9:13 a.m. Polling officials at Zion Methodist Church in Egg Harbor Township said it has been a low turn out, with only seven voters so far.
Michael Lenhardt, 54, of EHT, was there and said he feels it's his duty to vote.
"It just seems (that) if it's not a major election, we don't get enough support, but I think its important for the township to get involved," he said.
Michael Lenhardt, 54, of EHT, said that he feels it’s his duty to vote. “It just seems if it’s not a major election, we don’t get enough support, but I think it’s important for the township to get involved,” he said. “One vote makes a difference.” @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/9B7fynYqd1— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) June 4, 2019
