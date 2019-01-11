Emergency management officials are gearing up for a snowy Saturday night in South Jersey.
Atlantic County began brining roadways on Thursday in anticipation of moderate precipitation in the area, said county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Brine, a mix of salt and water, can be placed on roadways days before a winter weather event, as long as conditions are dry in between the time the brine is placed and the start of winter precipitation.
Snow is expected to begin between 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday night.
"A light snow will be falling on Saturday night with the 'first-piece' of the system. A low pressure moving eastward off the Virgina / North Carolina coast will then bring the 'second-piece' of the system. Places south of the Atlantic City Expressway are most likely to see this during the daytime hours on Sunday," Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci said.
The area will see two to four inches of snow that will likely stick to the roads. If two or more inches fall, Gilmore said crews will begin snowplowing. The county has a 40-vehicle fleet for salting and plowing.
"Residents are reminded to exercise caution on roadways and to leave room behind salt rucks and plows," Gilmore said.
Gilmore said the amount of salt placed on roads will depend on conditions.
In Cape May County, a code blue advisory was issued for Friday as the temperature is expected to dip to 21 degrees by the night. Little or no snow accumulation is expected there, according to the county's Office of Emergency Management.
"We're monitoring the weather, but it's too early to tell," said Martin Pagliughi, emergency management coordinator for Cape May County.
Atlantic City Electric is monitoring the system. Last year, the company spent $312 million updating the energy grid, performing maintenance and inspections and enhancing existing infrastructure.
