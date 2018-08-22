ATLANTIC CITY — Casino operating profits, net revenue, third-party sales and hotel occupancy were all down through the first six months of 2018, according to state regulators.
Gross operating profit for Atlantic City's casino industry through June 30 was $294.5 million, a 4.6 percent decrease from the $308.6 million reported during the same period last year. For the second quarter, which includes the months of April, May and June, operating profits of $154.7 million are down 1.5 percent from the same quarter in 2017, when that figure was $157 million.
Net revenue was also down for the first half of 2018. Through the first six months, net revenue of $1.302 billion was down slightly from last year's $1.306 billion. The $694 million reported for the second quarter of 2018 was up 2.4 percent from the $678 million reported for the same period in 2017.
James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, noted that while industry profits were virtually flat compared to last year's "soaring results," five of the seven operators had increases and four posted double-digit growth. Plousis also pointed to the increased number of full-time employees that accompanied two casino openings in late June as well as gains in luxury and sales taxes.
"These numbers are an improvement from the first quarter, and that is a positive sign in light of the new competition that was entering the market," Plousis said. "I remain optimistic that the addition of sports betting, new amenities and entertainment will continue to expand the industry."
The June 27 openings of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Ocean Resort Casino added 3,689 hotel rooms to the resort. However, the occupancy rate for both the second quarter and the first six months of 2018 decreased compared to comparable periods in 2017. For the first half of this year, the casino hotel occupancy rate was 81.4 percent, which represents a 4.4 percentage point decrease from last year's 85.8 percent. In the second quarter of 2017, the occupancy rate was 90.3 percent compared with this year's 84.8 percent.
One positive note for the first half of 2018 compared to last year is that average rate per occupied room increased significantly. For the second quarter of 2018, the average rate was $136.01 compared with last year's $107.43. Through the first half of 2018, the average was $129.23, while the average for the first six months of 2017 was $105.56.
