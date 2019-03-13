ATLANTIC CITY — Casino gaming revenue was up for the ninth consecutive month in February, according to state gaming regulators.
Total gaming revenue for the month was $232.3 million, an increase of 21 percent compared to February 2018, based on data released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement.
Casino revenue in the resort has increased by double-digits every month since the opening of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Ocean Resort Casino in June 2018.
Casino win — revenue generated from slot and table games — was up more than $26 million last month compared to the same time in 2018, an increase of 15.7 percent. Table games accounted for $57 million in revenue, which is up 24.4 percent. Slot machine win increased by 12.4 percent with reported revenue last month of $139.6 million.
Internet gaming grew by 44.4 percent with revenues of $31.7 million.
"February was a good month," said Rummy Pandit, executive director of the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality & Tourism at Stockton University. "Atlantic City is an upswing. Visitation is growing and interest is certainly continuing to rise as time goes by and as we had additional amenities to the resort, which includes two new properties and other non-gaming facilities."
Sports betting, which was introduced to Atlantic City casinos in June 2018, reported revenue of $3.875 million for the month. The figure also includes sports betting revenue generated by online and mobile partners. The state's two racetracks which offer sports betting — Monmouth Park and Meadowlands — reported revenue of $8.86 million.
February was the first time legal bets on the Super Bowl were permitted in New Jersey.
"It’s clear the new gaming options and other amenities are continuing to grow the Atlantic City market," said Casino Control Commission Chairman James Plousis.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.