ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Rail Line could remain shut down for up to five more months.
The ACRL, which stopped running between Philadelphia and Atlantic City in September for the installation of federally-mandated safety equipment, was originally supposed to resume service at the start of 2019. But a statement released Friday from NJ Transit moved the restoration date back further.
"We recognize the impact that these service adjustments have had on our valued customers, particularly those who use our ACRL and Princeton Dinky services," NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in a statement on the agency's website. "Our goal is to begin restoring a service that remains reliable and predictable for customers as quickly as possible. I share our customers’ frustration and thank them for their continued patience during this time. While service reliability has improved since Jan. 1, that’s no consolation when it’s your train that is affected."
Still lacking a definitive date for passenger train service to resume, NJ Transit stated that restoration could take place in the "second quarter of 2019." But, during a transportation committee hearing in Trenton on Thursday, members discussed portions of a conversation from earlier in the day with NJ Transit where Assemblyman Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, said "we could see this situation going on for another five months."
Congressman Jeff Van Drew, D-2nd, issued a statement Friday condemning the public transit agency.
"The lack of communication and the delay of the ACRL’s restoration line is completely unacceptable, causing extreme frustration for South Jersey commuters and impacting our regional economy," Van Drew said. "It feels like South Jersey is getting the short end of the stick and I will not tolerate this. I am immediately going to call New Jersey Transit and find out what the hell is going on and respond accordingly."
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, said neither he or his district partner, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, have been able to get a straight answer from NJ Transit about why no other train line in the state had to be completely shut down or when service would resume.
In December, NJ Transit announced it had met a federal deadline for installation of positive train control, or PTC, which is technology aimed at stopping trains before human error snowballs, including derailments from excessive speed and train-on-train collisions. When that announcement was made, NJ Transit said service would resume "in early 2019."
The federally mandated equipment installation began in September. During a public forum at the Atlantic City Rail Terminal in August facilitated by state Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, Corbett told the media that service would resume Jan. 1.
"I spoke with Executive Director Corbett today and let him know that Atlantic County families deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and that NJ Transit’s incompetence and broken promises are completely unacceptable, which is why they need to get their act together quickly so our middle class families can get to work and earn a living," Brown said Friday.
Mazzeo said that it’s "unfortunate" that the deadline has been pushed back.
"We will continue to push all parties involved, including the governor’s office, to restore the AC Rail line as quickly as possible," he said.
"It seems every time Atlantic City, or Atlantic County for that matter,can see the light at the end of the tunnel, something happens," said Armato. "It looks to us like we in South Jersey are, once again, becoming the punching bag for just about everything. To say we're frustrated would be an understatement."
Armato said he was concerned that ridership would not return since commuters have altered their schedules since the train stopped running.
Since the announcement in September, there has been speculation among riders that the stoppage was permanent, given the line’s thin ridership. NJ Transit has continually pushed back on those claims.
In 2011, annual ridership on the Atlantic City Rail Line was just more than 1.38 million. By 2017, ridership fell to less than 1 million, a decline of more than 9 percent from 2016, according to NJ Transit.
Ridership was down 4.1 percent in 2018 before the service was suspended.
