ATLANTIC CITY — A four-month shutdown of NJ Transit’s Atlantic City Rail Line begins Wednesday, making commuters traveling between the oceanside resort and Philadelphia find alternate routes.
Expanded local and express bus service is being offered by NJ Transit until the rail line returns in January. NJ Transit also is offering a 25 percent discount on rail line passes and tickets and cross-honoring them on multiple bus routes, PATCO, River Line and special shuttle bus service.
The Atlantic City Rail Station will remain open during the shutdown. Customers will be able park at the Atlantic City Convention Center garage and a jitney shuttle has been established to provide service between the rail and bus terminals.
The following NJ Transit bus line schedules are revised or updated for the duration of the rail line suspension: 551, 554, 555, 340, 417 and all NJ Transit bus routes serving Center City Philadelphia from Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden.
Atlantic City bus service will begin and end at the terminal at Atlantic and North Ohio avenues and operate at similar times to the rail schedule.
The 551 bus route is an express line between Atlantic City and Philadelphia. From Atlantic City, the route will offer service at the bus terminal and the Farley Service Center on the Atlantic City Expressway, in Sicklerville at the Avandale Park & Ride, in Blackwood at the Gloucester Premium Outlets, at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden and at the Greyhound Terminal at 10th and Filbert streets in Philadelphia. The expressway and Blackwood stops are select service only.
From Philadelphia, the 551 will offer two additional stops in Camden, one at the Bridge Plaza and the other at Gate 3 inside the Walter Rand Transpiration Center.
The 554 route will connect Atlantic City and Lindenwold, with hourly stops at rail stations in Pleasantville, Absecon, Galloway Township, Egg Harbor City, Mullica Township, Hammonton, Atco and Berlin. An additional stop will be offered in Absecon at California Avenue and New Road.
ACRL customers utilizing PATCO to and from Philadelphia will not have service at the 30th Street Station. Customers will board or exit PATCO at the Eighth Street/Market Street Station in Philadelphia.
The 555 route will connect the Avandale Park & Ride to the 30th Street Station in Philadelphia.
The 340 shuttle will be an express between Atlantic City and Lindenwold, making stops only at the Absecon and Egg Harbor City rail stations. Service will operate daily, throughout the day, at a similar frequency to the ACRL.
A 340 bus route will connect the Cherry Hill Station with Pennsauken Transit Center and the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden. Cross-honoring will be in effect with PATCO (for travel to Eighth Street/Market Station), with NJ Transit buses to Center City Philadelphia and with the No. 551 express bus to Atlantic City. Service will operate daily, throughout the day, at a similar frequency to the ACRL. This shuttle service ends at midnight daily.
The 417 route will connect the Pennsauken Transit Center to 30th Street Station Philadelphia.
Atlantic City casino jitney bus service will not operate to or from the Atlantic City Rail Terminal. Instead, the service will be offered to and from the Atlantic City Bus Terminal.
All updated bus schedules are available online at pressofatlanticcity.com or njtransit.com.
NJ Transit made changes to the revised bus schedules originally released following a listening tour with commuters in Atlantic City, Lindenwold and Philadelphia.
“Our customers came out to our forums to give us their feedback and opinions with the passion and directness of true New Jerseyans, and I can say we’ve heard them loud and clear,” said Kevin Corbett, executive director of NJ Transit.
The rail line is being shut down for installation of federally mandated safety equipment known as positive train control. NJ Transit has a deadline of Dec. 31 to have the safety equipment installed. As of August, only 60 percent of installation had been completed on the agency’s 11 lines. No installation of PTC has been completed on the ACRL.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.