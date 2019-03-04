ATLANTIC CITY — Less than three years after facing the prospect of municipal bankruptcy, which resulted in a hostile state takeover, the city is making incremental progress toward economic stability.
A reduction in legal contracts, both awarded and altered, and a commitment to adopting another flat, or reduced, municipal budget are among the efforts the city and state are taking to regain a modicum of fiscal responsibility.
City Council decreased the total amount awarded for legal services by $500,000 for 2019. Additionally, Council anticipates introducing a municipal budget for 2019 which will not increase the tax rate for the second consecutive year.
"It's simple — we changed the culture," said Council President Marty Small Sr. during Wednesday's public meeting. "That’s this (governing) body looking out for the taxpayers’ best interest."
Council awarded $2.47 million in legal contracts for the upcoming year. Last year, the governing body awarded more than $3 million for legal contracts and spent $2.97 million. In 2017, Council awarded more than $2.95 million for legal contracts while only appropriating about $1.74 million for work done.
City Council has not approved a change order for legal services — when a vendor bills more for services than contracted and a governing body must allocate additional funding — since 2016, Small said.
"Once they get the contract and this body approves it, that’s their contract," he said Wednesday night. "
While still a work in progress, Small, who also serves as chairman of the Revenue and Finance Committee, said he is "100 percent certain of at least a flat" municipal budget for 2019.
"There will be no tax increase on the residents of Atlantic City," Small said. "The budget is always a working document...(but) we're going to continue to make sound fiscal decisions."
Last year, City Council adopted a $220 million operating budget with a municipal tax rate of $1.79 per $100,000 of assessed value.
In 2017, the first full year of the state takeover under the Municipal Recovery and Stabilization Act, Atlantic City approved the first reduction in the municipal rate tax rate since 2008.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the city's finances due to the takeover legislation, said that the agency is "working with the city to reduce costs all around."
