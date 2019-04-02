Atlantic City will recoup millions of dollars lost in a questionable deal brokered in 2013 intended to finance a community loan program but was instead used to purchase an out-of-state company.
The city and ZeMurray Street Capital, LLC, agreed to a $3 million settlement on March 7, according to federal court documents.
The company's owner, W. Wesley Drummon, filed for Chapter 7 in a New York bankruptcy court on March 1.
Messages requesting comment left with attorneys for both the city and ZeMurray were not returned before print deadline.
The deal between Atlantic City and ZeMurray was launched under the administration of former Mayor Lorenzo Langford during his final year in office.
The settlement is the same amount awarded to ZeMurray in 2013 by City Council to start the Atlantic City Community Loan Development Program. According to court documents, ZeMurray was supposed to administer the program, using $2 million toward a "Commercial lending program" for small businesses and the remaining $1 million for "Residential lending."
In a 2014 lawsuit filed against ZeMurray and Drummon, the city claimed that the $3 million was instead used to purchase a controlling share of the Tennessee Business and Industrial Development Corporation, or TN Bidco. Two brothers of Eddie Lax — an aid to Langford — were associated with the deal to buy the Tennessee-based loan provider, according to reporting by the Associated Press.
The brothers, Michael and Gary Lax, who live in Tennessee and Washington, D.C. respectively, were later added to the city's lawsuit.
According to court documents, Gary Lax was a ZeMurray shareholder who became chairman of TN Bidco after the deal, while Michael Lax was named executive director of the company.
Eddie Lax was never named as a defendant in any legal filings and is still employed by the city in the clerk's office. Lax told the AP in 2015 that he didn't know his brothers were involved with TN Bidco.
The $3 million was transferred in 2013 from the Mirage (Resorts) Agreement Fund, which was created in the late-90's as a mechanism to spur economic development in the Marina District prior to the construction of the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in 2003.
In the 2013 memorandum of understanding between Atlantic City and New York-based ZeMurray Street Capital, the company was required to provide quarterly reports on its loan program. According to the city's lawsuit, only one report was ever provided, in March 2014, but lacked "any indication" of how the money was being used.
