As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, 1.5 inches of snow has fallen at our headquarters in Pleasantville; 2 inches of snow has fallen in Mays Landing. The combination of the previous snow, in addition to future forecasts has put Atlantic County into a Winter Storm Warning through 6 p.m.
The Winter Weather Advisory was also expanded into Cape May and Cumberland Counties, which will be in effect until 6 p.m. Ocean County remains in a Winter Weather Advisory.
The snow, which was light for much of the morning, has become heavier as the afternoon occurred. Moderate snow, with a visibility between a quarter and three-quarters of a mile, have become common in parts of Atlantic and Cumberland Counties.
The story for this starts a few thousand feet about our heads. At the 850 millibar level, about 5,000 feet high, South Jersey is in a region of frontogenesis, or an area where a localized front forms. In this case, the inverted trough that we've talked about for a few days is helping with this.
Note where the winds are meeting, in Atlantic County and extending offshore. Now, look at where the snow is falling.
Those waves of snow are pushing further and further out into Atlantic County and beyond. It should reach Buena Vista / Dennis Township by 230PM. ☃️ #NJwx pic.twitter.com/3tr9j0zqHk— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 5, 2018
Where the convegence sets up, the heaviest snow has set up as well. These bands are dropping quick, 10-15 minute bursts of heavy snow. In between, and elsewhere, a light to moderate snow is falling.
Temperatures are below freezing everywhere where it is snowing. This is helping to keep the snow sticking to the pavements, which have been below freezing. Where it is not, it is in the mid to upper 30s.
Snow will continue for the afternoon. After school activities have already been cancelled in some locations. Buses will need a little extra time getting back. A crowded commute on the roads will be likely.
Snowfall totals have been bumped up slightly, but kept the same zones. 2 to 4 inches will now be expected in the highest spots in Atlantic County, southern Ocean and northern Cape May county. Meanwhile, a coating to 2 inches will be likely in other locations.
We will need to watch for re-freeze Wednesady night! Temperatures will drop below freezing around midnight, causing black ice. Be careful and throw salt down if you can.
It’s coming down at KHUB. @ACPressMartucci #Snow ❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/6KjEpwnC5z— Nicholas Huba (@ACPressHuba) December 5, 2018
The only blip in an otherwise dry week is on Wednesday. Something called an “inverted trough” will poke into New Jersey, bringing accumulating snow, plowable in some parts, to South Jersey. A winter weather advisory will be in effect for Ocean and Atlantic counties through 6 p.m.
Snow, mixing with rain, has already started to break out on Absecon Island at 6:30 a.m. This will continue until it reaches its fullest extent of coverage around 10 a.m. Here is what you need to know.
Timing
The snow has already broken out for Atlantic County. That is about it, though. This will spread in coverage throughout the morning, reaching southern Ocean County as well as parts of Cumberland and Cape May Counties.
This then continue throughout the day, though it will not be steady everywhere. Snow will then end between 5-8 p.m., with Ocean County finishing last.
Not everywhere sees snow
This is due to the nature of the system. We have an inverted trough, which brings narrow bands of snow or rain to a region. In fact, snow coverage may only be about 50 miles wide.
The places that will see snow are:
- Southern Ocean County
- Eastern Burlington County
- Atlantic County
- Cape May County north of Lower Township and North Wildwood
- Maurice River Township
- Vineland
Places that may see snow include:
- The remainder of Cape May County
- Millville
- Commercial Township
- Downe Township
- Lawrence Township
Accumulations
The system will bring one of the more unusual snow maps you'll see in South Jersey. A stripe of 1.5 to 3 inches will be expected for a good part of Ocean, Eastern Burlington and Atlantic counties.
Localized 6 inch amounts will not be ruled out, but will be unlikely. I will give it a 20 percent chance in an area from Galloway to Brigantine to Eagleswood.
How is Atlantic City Electric Preparing?
The energy company has completed its work to prepare for colder temperatures and wintry weather, all a part of the 312 million dollars the company spends each year to modernize the grid. Frank Tedesco, Senior Communications Specialist for Atlantic City Electric, asks customers to
• Assemble an emergency storm kit. Include battery-powered radio or TV, flashlight, a first-aid kit, battery-powered or windup clock, extra batteries, special needs items, medications, multi-purpose tool, cell phones with chargers, and list of important and emergency phone numbers.
• Have a supply of bottled water and easy-to-prepare, non-perishable foods available.
• Keep a flashlight with fresh batteries on each floor of your home.
• Download Atlantic City Electric’s app at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp to keep informed during a storm.
Coastal Flooding
Minor flood stage will be around in localized spots between 6-9 a.m. The main locations that will see flooding will be in the back bays and the Delaware Bay in Cape May County.
After the snow ends
The clouds will clear out Wednesday night. Temperatures will fall below freezing around midnight, allowing any spots that saw rain or snow to refreeze. We will bottom out at 25-30 degrees by Thursday morning.
Sunshine will be present Thursday morning, allowing temperatures to get back above 40. It will only settle in the low 40s, as an Arctic front approaches. This will bring clouds late in the day, but we will stay dry.
The front then will pass Thursday night. The result will be a bright and windy end to the week Friday. A strong northwest wind around 15 mph will make it feel like freezing, though the air temperature will be in the low 40s.
