ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare is working with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority to open a $38 million HealthPark next to its Atlantic City hospital facility.
Tentative plans include a maternal and child health clinic and a dialysis unit on land owned by state agency.
The city’s infant mortality rates are some of the highest in the state, said CRDA Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy III.
“That was a requirement we made,” he said of including prenatal and postnatal care in the expansion. “We are aware of the mortality issue."
The Press contacted AtlantiCare asking for more details.
The agenda for Tuesday’s CRDA meeting had included a discussion of HealthPark plans, but the item was dropped from the agenda.
Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said he attended the meeting specifically to express support for the project. He said he also understood AtlantiCare would house resident doctors in the facility.
The state currently oversees the city's finances. A state report detailing what the resort has to do to regain control stated that infant mortality and obesity are among the first things the city should focus on.
"Atlantic City residents are facing severe public health challenges," according to the report. "The State, the County and key stakeholders must combine forces to understand the depth of the problems, identify solutions and implement programs that will address the issues."
Though the overall infant mortality rate in New Jersey is lower than the national average, the disparity between white and black infant deaths is significant. In Atlantic City, the rate is even higher at about 20 black infant deaths per 1,000 births during the most recent five-year period.
Still in negotiation is how much of the $38 million cost would be shouldered by CRDA, Mulcahy said.
This story is developing. Check back for details.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.