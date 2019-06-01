ATLANTIC CITY — With a four-game road trip on the horizon, the Atlantic City Blackjacks needed a victory Saturday afternoon.
And entering one game under .500 was just another reason for added motivation.
The Blackjacks made a second-half comeback en route to a 35-34 victory over the Baltimore Brigade at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in front of an announced crowd of 4,632 fans.
“It was big win a number of ways for us,” Atlantic City coach Ron James said. “You’re not winning a championship in Game 6. However, you don’t want to fall far behind. And if we lost this football game, we would be losing a game to some teams we are competing with for a playoff spot.
“And now you’ve got two games on Baltimore, who you are only playing one more time. So it’s about the tiebreakers. It was very important for us to make sure we have that tiebreaker in the bank should it come down to it at the end of the season.”
Atlantic City had defeated the Brigade 48-41 on May 18.
Baltimore threatened to go ahead in the final minute, but the Blackjacks stopped them on fourth-and-goal by blocking a would-be game-winning field-goal attempt on the final play.
The Blackjacks (3-3) trailed 27-21 at halftime.
“The message to the defense was pretty simple at halftime was pretty simple,” James said. “It was, ‘Let’s grind it out and get a stop and get up on these guys and go from there.’”
The Brigade opened the second half with a Milton Williams touchdown to extend its lead to 34-21.
But Blackjacks wide receiver LaMark Brown responded with his second touchdown of the game to cut the deficit to 34-28.
The Atlantic City defense then stopped Baltimore for the first time. A few plays later, Kendrick Ings scored to give the Blackjacks a 35-34 lead.
On the ensuing drive, defensive lineman Antron Dillon forced a turnover. But as Atlantic City attempted to extend its lead, wide receiver Antwane Grant fumbled for the second time in the game.
The Blackjacks’ defense had to make one last stop in the final 3 minutes, 48 seconds. With 5.3 seconds left, Dillon blocked the Brigade’s field-goal attempt.
The Blackjacks scored on the opening drive of the game when fullback Wes Mauia rushed for a 7-yard touchdown.
Baltimore’s Joe Hills scored on fourth down to make it 7-7, which extended the seven-year veteran’s scoring streak to 98 consecutive games.
Blackjacks rookie wide receiver Rashad Still caught a 4-yard touchdown from Randy Hippeard. But Hills scored again on the ensuing drive to tie it at 14-14.
Brown then scored to regain the lead for the Blackjacks. The Brigades’ Rory Nixon scored to tie it 21-21.
The Baltimore defense then made the first stop of the game, stripping Grant and recovering the fumble. The Brigade capitalized with six seconds left in the first half when Hills scored his third touchdown of the game.
But the Blackjacks’ late defensive stand for the Blackjacks secured the win and helped them improve to 3-1 at Boardwalk Hall.
Notes: The Blackjacks play the Columbus Destroyers at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Nationwide Arena, the first of four consecutive road games. ... Atlantic City will play the Philadelphia Soul on June 16 at the Wells Fargo Center, the Albany Empire on June 22 and the Washington Valor on June 29.
