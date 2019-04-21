Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
From left, Olivia Bell, 7, of Brigantine, Mercedes Cottman, 6, of Pleasantville, who won, and Rosa Berger, of Willingboro, take the stage for the best bonnet category during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Newsome Family, from Mays Landing, who won best dressed family, take a selfie during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Judges look over contestants in the best dressed children 4-6 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rosa Berger holds her nephew, Jovanny Braxton, both of Wilingboro, after winning best dressed children 1-3 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Angelina Betts, of Estell Manor, knew how to wow the judges and win best dressed children from 4-6 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Jason Manrique, Javanny Braxton, who won, and Angelina Decassia compete in best dressed children to three years old in the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Madison Ortiz, 11 months, gets a visit from the Easter Bunny, wtith mother, Stephanie Leu, and father, Gabriel Ortiz, all of Brooklyn, NY, during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Olivia Bell, 7, of Brigantine, takes a bow after winning best dressed children from 7-9 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mercedes Cottman, 6, of Pleasantville, won the best bonnet category during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Newsome Family, of Mays Landing, won best dressed family during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rosa Berger holds her nephew, Jovanny Braxton, who won best dressed children 1-3 years old, both of Wilingboro, NJ, Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Olivia Bell, 7, of Brigantine, adjusts her hat before taking the stage and winning the best dressed children from 7-9 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Angelina Betts, of Estell Manor, knew how to wow the judges and win best dressed children from 4-6 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Judges look over contestants for the best dressed children to three years old in the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Donna Aschenbrenner, of Mays Landing, readies Cayden Ramos to compete in the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Competing for best dressed family were, from left, the Newsomes, who won, the Bergers, and the Betts and Andrews, during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Best dressed children to three years old compete in the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Scarlett Brown, of Smithville, won best dressed from 10 through teens during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rosa Berger holds her nephew, Jovanny Braxton, both of Wilingboro, on the stage after winning best dressed children 1-3 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rosa Berger brings her nephew, Jovanny Braxton, both of Wilingboro, to the stage after winning best dressed children 1-3 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Audience members take photos and offer competition tips on waving during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Angelina Betts, of Estell Manor, knew how to wow the judges and win best dressed children from 4-6 years old during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Scarlett Brown, of Smithville, won best dressed from 10 through teens during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mercedes Cottman, 6, of Pleasantville, is fitted with the creation that won her the best bonnet category during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
One of the youngest competitors was Valerie Roze, 6 months, held by mom, Melissa, of Manville, during the Steel Pier 2019 Easter Best Dressed Contest, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, Sunday, April, 21, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
ATLANTIC CITY — Mercedes Cottman stepped on stage wearing a 1-foot tall hat covered in bunnies, chicks and pastel pinks and purples.
It swayed as the 6-year-old walked onto a stage at the end of the famous Steel Pier.
She had just won "Best Bonnet" in the pier's Easter fashion show, an annual event seeped in Atlantic City tradition. It's the 15th year the pier owners, the Catanoso family, have hosted the event, which this year drew about 100 parents and kids donning their finest attire.
For many, it wasn't their first time entering the competition.
Mercedes is a three-time champion. Her mother, Jamie Hewitt, of Pleasantville, spent three weeks visiting craft stores and putting together her daughter's bonnet with a glue gun.
This year, Hewitt got creative, using an upside-down lampshade as the base. The top of the bonnet featured a miniature garden surrounded by white picket fencing, and a glittery blue ribbon secured the hat in place.
"I'm a bonnet maker now," Hewitt joked. "I'm a professional."
The best dressed contest is one remnant of Atlantic City's former Easter Parade, a Boardwalk tradition that started in 1876 during a preview of the Philadelphia Centennial Expo and continued through the next century. Families dressed in their Sunday church clothes each Easter for a social promenade down the Boardwalk.
Atlantic City no longer sponsors an Easter parade, but events are still hosted by different groups each year, the Steel Pier's fashion show being a standout.
Miss New Jersey 2018 Jaime Gialloreto judged the competition, which included categories for four age groups. Cash prizes and giant chocolate bunnies were handed out to the winners.
Scarlett Brown, 14, of Smithville, won "Best Dressed" in the teenage group.
Her mother, who recalls Atlantic City's Easter parades from the past, helped Brown with her costume — a sleek, pastel pink dress and straw hat lined with feathers.
Brown's favorite part: "Seeing all the smiling faces."
