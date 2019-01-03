Caesars Entertainment Corporation has been named the first official casino sponsor of the National Football League, according to an announcement Thursday.
The partnership between Caesars, which operates three casino hotels in Atlantic City, and the NFL will begin with the 2019 playoffs, which start Saturday.
Caesars will have exclusive rights to use NFL trademarks in the United States and the United Kingdom to promote the company's casino properties and at major league events including the Super Bowl and NFL Draft.
"All of us at Caesars Entertainment are thrilled to be the first-ever casino partner of the NFL, the most prominent sports league in North America," said Mark Frissora, president and CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "Combining the league’s 180 million fans with our 55 million Total Rewards loyalty program members will expose millions of people to the exclusive and exciting year-round opportunities at our properties."
Several sponsorship deals between casino operators and sports leagues were announced in 2018, largely due to the national ban on sports betting being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in May. Five major sports leagues — NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and NCAA — had challenged New Jersey's efforts to legalize sports betting at Atlantic City casinos and the state's racetracks. The case landed in the Supreme Court where the federal Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992, which only permitted single-game sports wagering in Nevada, was overturned.
MGM Resorts International, which operates Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, has already signed deals with the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League.
Caesars has current relationships with seven NFL teams, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders.
"We couldn’t be more excited to work with one of the world’s largest gaming and entertainment companies," said Renie Anderson, senior vice president of NFL partnerships, sponsorship and consumer products. "Combining the NFL with Caesars’ expertise in world class entertainment will provide our fans unique experiences both here in the United States and abroad."
Caesars, alongside other properties on the Las Vegas Strip, will host elements of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to the press release.
Bally's Atlantic City, Caesars Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City are operated by Caesars Entertainment. Sports betting is offered at Bally's Wild Wild West Casino and Harrah's, as well as through Caesars' online and mobile platform.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
