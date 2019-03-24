EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A car crashed into the Early Years daycare center Saturday afternoon in the English Creek shopping center.

Workers were at the scene making repairs not long after the crash, which occurred about 5 p.m.

Police did not immediately return a call seeking more information.

The center was closed at the time of the crash.

Laura Pappas, owner of Early Years, said interior damage was isolated to one classroom, which will be closed off when the center reopens Monday.

"We appreciate everyone’s concerns and are so very thankful that no one was hurt," Pappas told The Press. 

Staff Writer

