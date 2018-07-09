BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — A vehicle overturned during a weekend crash at Route 54 and Williams Avenue in Newtonville, injuring a motorist who had to be flown by helicopter to a trauma center, firefighters said.
Firefighters from Collings Lakes Station 12-3 were called at 9:40 p.m. Saturday after a pickup truck overturned into a tree. Firefighters said the driver was able to get out of the vehicle. Rescue 12-38 and Engine 12-66 assisted at the scene with traffic control and patient care, firefighters said.
A landing zone was set up at Buena Regional High School for Cooper 1 and firefighters with engines 12-303 and 12-32 made sure the helicopter landed and took off safely.
Collings Lakes units cleared the scene about 10:45 p.m., firefighters said.
The name of the motorist was not available.
— Press staff report
