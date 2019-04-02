EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — State lawmakers want to explore the idea of launching commercial spacecrafts from the Atlantic City International Airport.
State Sens. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, and Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, introduced a bill earlier this year which would create a nine-member commission to study the feasibility of the airport "successfully pursuing, and economically maintaining" licensing as a lateral or captive carry launch site.
According to the legislation — which was introduced in January and referred to the Senate Transportation Committee — space tourism is expected to be a $34 billion industry by 2021.
“With private companies like Virgin Galactic, Blue Origin and Orion Span investing millions of dollars in new technologies and infrastructure to create a space tourism industry, it just make sense to explore the possibility of marrying our local tourism industry with the (Federal Aviation Administration William J. Hughes Technical) Center and the National Aviation Technology and Research Park to bring in new, hi-tech jobs for our local families,” said Brown.
The federal Commercial Space Launch Act of 1984 "encourages, promotes, and facilitates" the growth of commercial space launches, the bill states. Currently, there are 11 launch sites in the United States that have been licensed, according to the FAA.
Earlier this year, Brown asked area stakeholders to serve on the Economic Revitalization Advisory Committee to develop a plan to diversify Atlantic County’s economy. One of the recommendations from the committee was a request to introduce the bill.
Brown admitted the idea was the result of "outside the box" thinking, but noted the airport is already a designated backup landing site for space shuttles.
Joseph Kelly, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said the advisory committee considered several "unique" ideas to promote economic opportunities in the region.
"When you look at the airport, it’s such a huge asset for the marketplace," said Kelly. "I don’t think it’s been recognized for the opportunities it presents."
Under the state's Garden State Growth Zone Program, economic development is being encouraged in the area encompassing the Atlantic City International Airport, the National Aviation Research and Technology Park and the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center and through the area’s designation as a federal Opportunity Zone.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority would be responsible for the costs of the commission study as well as provide administrative assistance and support, according to the bill.
The SJTA executive director would be one member of the commission while the governor would be responsible for appointing the remaining eight participants. Among the provisions for appointed members: one would be an expert in federal aviation regulation, preferably with current or past experience at the FAA Technical Center; one individual with a background in higher education associated with Stockton University and the aviation research park; one individual with expertise in aerospace or astronautical engineering at an institution of higher education other than Stockton; two individuals who live within 10 miles of the airport; two business owners within 10 miles of the airport; and, one person with tourism expertise.
The bill requires that the commission hold public meetings and hearings.
The commission would be required to submit a report to the governor and State Legislature within one year of the bill becoming law.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
