A New Jersey appellate court has ruled against the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority in an eminent domain case involving an Atlantic City homeowner, ending a five-year legal battle and stifling the state agency's broad condemnation powers.
In an opinion Friday, three appellate court judges upheld a 2016 decision by Atlantic County Superior Court Assignment Judge Julio Mendez who found that the CRDA's attempt to use eminent domain on the South Inlet home of Charles and Lucinda Birnbaum was an abuse of power.
"We respect the court's decision," a spokesperson for CRDA said Friday.
Robert McNamara, a senior attorney at the Institute for Justice, represented the Birnbaums in the case alongside New Jersey eminent domain firm Potter & Dickson.
"This is a complete vindication for Charlie and for everything he's argued throughout this case," McNamara said. "The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's notion in this case was that they could take Charlie's home for any reason, or for no reason, and that nobody could stop them. And what the appellate court said today is that simply isn't true."
McNamara said the decision Friday by the appellate court would "put a stop to rampant land speculation by the CRDA" and by any other public entity in New Jersey.
"Today’s opinion is a victory for property owners in New Jersey and nationwide,” said McNamara. "The power to seize private property through eminent domain is one of the government’s most frightening powers, and today’s opinion reaffirms that it can only be used for good reason — and that courts will stand in the way if government officials try to do otherwise."
The three-story Birnbaum home on Oriental Avenue has been in the family since 1969. Charles Birnbaum took ownership of the property in 1987. Since the late-90s, Birnbuam has used the top two stories for rental units and the bottom floor as a base of operations for his piano tuning business.
"This home has been so special to our family, and the fact that it’s standing and still here is enormously important," Birnbaum said in a statement released by the Institute of Justice. "I’m grateful for the outcome, and I’m grateful for having been able to fight for so long."
In June 2013, CRDA attempted to buy the Birnbuam property for $238,500 as part of the authority's South Inlet Mixed Use Development Project. When Birnbaum refused, CRDA filed a verified complaint in condemnation seeking a judgment that the authority had duly exercised its power of eminent domain.
In November 2014, Mendez granted the CRDA's application to use eminent domain. But the Birnbaums filed a motion for reconsideration based on significant changes to the core principal of the CRDA's plan, namely that Revel Casino Hotel, a primary driver of the proposed development plan, had closed and that certain funding sources for the authority were being redirected by legislation in Trenton.
In 2015, Mendez reconsidered his decision and gave the CRDA a 180-day window to demonstrate a precise plan for what the authority wanted to do with Birnbaum's property. CRDA presented a conceptual idea, but lacked a viable plan that was "likely to occur within the foreseeable future," Mendez wrote before concluding that the authority was "banking land in the hopes of attracting a developer at some future point in time."
Mendez found that the proposed eminent domain was unjustified.
"CRDA never had a plan for this home other than knocking it down and then thinking really hard about what they might want to put there instead," said Dan Alban, senior attorney with the Institute for Justice. "If that reasoning was enough to let them take this home, it would be enough to let them take literally any home they wanted, for any reason or for none."
