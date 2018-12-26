Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles has been named NFC Player of the Week for his performance against the Houston Texans.
Congratulations to @NickFoles, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week!— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2018
📰: https://t.co/m1BmalUJ90#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/gVnmk6j1tY
Foles set a franchise-record with 471 yards passing against the Texans and tossed four touchdown passes. A week earlier, he led the 13 1/2-point underdog Eagles to a 30-23 victory on the road over the Los Angeles Rams.
