EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After three years in the township, JR's Fresh Market will close its doors in early September.

"We just couldn't keep up the fight," owner Joe Rauh Jr., said Tuesday. 

Rauh chalked up the closure of his store to a change in surrounding competition and shopper habits. 

Year after opening, JR's finds niche at former Genuardi's

JR’s Fresh Market opened at the more-than 48,000-square-foot former Genuardi’s site on Tilton Road in August 2015. The building had been empty since Genuardi’s closed in December 2012. 

Rauh leased the site from Safeway. The building, including the parking lot, is valued at more than $7.6 million, according to township tax records.

Rauh, also owns a Save-A-Lot Market in Millville, Cumberland County.

A Wal-Mart SuperCenter opened in July 2017 at the site of a former Atlantic Electric headquarters, just down the road from JR's. The SuperCenter encompasses almost 190,000 square feet of a larger 250,000-square-foot shopping center, Oak Tree Plaza. Construction began in 2016. 

Staff Writers Nicholas Huba and Erin Serpico contributed to this report.

