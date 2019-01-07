ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City firefighters climbed up a ladder and a side staircase to cut through the roof of the Sea Breeze condominiums Monday to extinguish an electrical fire on the second floor the condominiums.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at the 3500 block of Pacific Avenue to find heavy smoke coming from the second-floor apartments overlooking Providence Avenue.
“They made a quick ventilation hole to stop the fire from spreading through out the whole condominiums,” Chief Shannon Stinsman said.
Fire firefighters also made holes in the apartment ceilings to find the fire in the space between the attic and the roof. They believe it was an electrical fire.
All residents had self evacuated before firefighters arrived on the scene.
Jia Sun, in apartment 86, said she was cooking when she smelled then saw black smoke coming from her cabinets and called 911.
Hector Lopez, 37, said that after his girlfriend said she smelled fire coming from the vents in their first floor apartment, he went outside to investigate.
Seeing smoke on the second floor, went upstairs, kicked down the door of one of the apartments and used a fire extinguisher to try to address the smoke.
He helped Sun evacuate her apartment and helped others with multiple pets, he said three cats a dog and a rabbit, leave the building.
Fire chief Scott Evans said the fire was under control at approximately 12 p.m. He estimated that 8 units were damaged by the fire and about 24 units total including water damage.
AC fire department continues to search rooms as faint black smoke comes from inside @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/cn4iE3x5Ob— Amanda Auble (@AublePressofAC) January 7, 2019
This story is developing. Check back for more information.
