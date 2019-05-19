Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. In her living room, Dice stands in front of a wall adorned with decorated planks commemorating different building projects she has been involved with in the Dominican Republic.
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. Dice stands in front of a world map with tacks placed in all the countries she has visited since her time with the Peace Corps.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. Dice talking about a collection of worldly mementos hanging in the downstairs bathroom.
‘My Happy Place’ is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
PALERMO - Anne Dice joined the Peace Corps to help people living in the Dominican Republic, but her time in that country changed her life.
Dice, 56, has maintained a close to 30-year relationship with the country. Dice's love for the Dominican Republic is reflected in the "Happy Place" in her four bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home, which is her family room.
"This is my Happy Place because it not only represents my family that lives in this home, but also my family in the Dominican Republic with whom I have been sharing my life for the last 30 years when I started as a Peace Corps volunteer in 1990," Dice said.
Dice only had two photos to represent her time in the Dominican Republic when she moved into the house she currently lives in 15 years ago with her husband, Matthew Dice, and her children, Lydia Dice, 21, and Luke Dice, 20.
Over the years, Dice decorated her family room with art from the Dominican Republic to accompany the brown couch, TV and books on the shelves in the book case.
When Dice travels to the Dominican Republic, her main mission is to build sturdier homes for people who live in shacks.
On a wall in Dice's family room, there are planks of wood in the colors that the homes were built in. One of the planks in her home commemorates the 100th house that was built.
In 2007, Dice was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City. She asked if they would be interested in starting a mission down there, and they said yes.
In 2013, Dice switched over to Fusion Church in Somers Point and Mays Landing where she now serves as the outreach director to coordinate international and local service opportunities.
This month, she will be traveling back to the Dominican Republic to build two homes, which will bring the total to 120, for needy families to do environmental education, conduct a children's ministry and share the Gospel.
The family room with artwork from the Dominican Republic has been the scene of family parties, reunions, church meetings, gatherings with friends and has produced many memories, Dice said.
"Whenever, we have friends and family over, we congregate there and in the kitchen where people do fellowshipping and eating. When my kids were younger, my goodness, we did plays. Our coffee table used to be a Thomas The Train play table," Dice said. "My daughter is big into crafts and painting. She does a ton of crafts and painting in there."
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. Dice talking about a collection of worldly mementos hanging in the downstairs bathroom. Her hand is touching one she acquired in Venezuela
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. A wall adorned with decorated planks commemorating different building projects she has been involved with in the Dominican Republic.
Fusion Church's Anne Dice finds her "Happy Place" in her family room in her Palermo home
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. Family photos in the dining room.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. A collection of worldly mementos hanging in the downstairs bathroom.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. Pictures of friends made over the years in the Dominican Republic.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. A collection of worldly mementos hanging in the downstairs bathroom.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. A collection of worldly mementos hanging in the downstairs bathroom.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On May 10th 2019, Palermo resident Anne Dice shows us the spaces in her home she considers her happy places. Exterior front yard of her home.
