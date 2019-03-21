CAMDEN —The ringleaders of an ongoing $50 million compounding fraud case have asked a federal judge to lessen their travel restrictions so they can take their son to Disney World next week.
Sara Hickman, 42, a former teacher, along with her husband, William, 42, a pharmaceutical sales representative, who have both pleaded not guilty in the case, appeared in U.S. District Court Thursday afternoon in front of Judge Robert Kugler.
While arguments were scheduled for 2 p.m. April 5 regarding the Hickman’s conditions of release, Sara’s attorney, Lee Vartan, asked about a trip to Disney World that Sara had planned and already paid for scheduled for next week.
“Both Hickmans have known about the investigation for two years,” he said, adding that they left the country twice over that time with family and came back each time. “We don’t believe they are a flight risk.”
The couple also have a planned trip to Puerto Rico over the Easter holiday, and want to go on that trip as well, Samuel Moulthrop, William’s attorney, said.
While Judge Robert B. Kugler said that there should be a secured bond and doesn’t agree with travel outside the country, he’s “not opposed” to the Disney trip.
Also during the appearance, where all seven of the co-defendants appeared, the state and the defense spoke about the exchange of evidence in the case, which amounts to in excess of 100,000 documents, which should be started before the next status conference slated for 1:30 p.m. May 29.
Prosecutors allege that the Hickmans were ringleaders of a local criminal organization authorities said cheated taxpayer-funded public workers’ health insurance programs out of more than $50 million.
Five other co-defendants who pleaded not guilty in the case last week also appeared, including:
- Brian Pugh, 41, of Absecon, co-owner of Tony’s Baltimore Grill and owner of BP Med 1 LLC
- Thomas Schallus, 42, a Ventnor police officer, who was allegedly recruited by Pugh
- Christopher Broccoli, 47, of West Deptford, Gloucester County, a Camden firefighter
- Thomas Sher, 46, of Northfield, and John Sher, 37, of Margate. Both men, Margate firefighters, were allegedly recruited by their brother Michael Sher, another Margate firefighter. Michael Sher has already pleaded guilty in the case.
Also at the appearance, attorneys for Schallus and John Sher scheduled a 4 p.m. Wednesday slots for arguments about lessening the conditions of release for their clients dealing with the prohibition of any of the co-defendants from purposefully interacting with each other.
“All of these folks live in proximity of each other,” John Whipple, Shallus’ attorney, said. “These folks can’t avoid bumping into each other.”
Kugler said that he understood Whipple’s concern, but that he didn’t think the defendants would be violated for “bumping carts at the grocery store.”
The seven join a total of about 30 people charged in the case since August 2017. Most are from Atlantic County, and the list includes teachers, firefighters, police officers and other public employees along with a doctor and pharmaceutical representatives.
