HAMMONTON — Three people are in serious condition after a car crashed into tractor trailer on Sunday morning on the Atlantic City Expressway, State Police said.
The crash happened at mile marker 28.3 near Hammonton going westbound.
The driver of a Jaguar traveling westbound drifted into the right shoulder and hit a parked tractor trailer at 7 a.m., said State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele.
The car was stuck under the trailer and rescuers pulled out three people who were stuck inside the car. The driver and passengers in the Jaguar were taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden in serious condition, Peele said. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
"As of (Sunday) afternoon, they were still in serious condition," Peele said.
The Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company said they sent two trucks and a rescue crew to the scene to help with extradition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation, Peele said.
Two westbound lanes were closed for four hours on Sunday as a result of the crash.
