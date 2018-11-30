St. Joseph (9-2) and Holy Spirit (8-3) will kick off at 5 p.m. for the state Non-Public II championship at MetLfife Stadium.

Press staff writers Michael McGarry, Patrick Mulranen, and Dave Weinberg are in East Rutherford for the game. 

5:21 p.m.: St. Joe's Jada Byers scores on a 55-yard  pass to make the score 14-6 with 5:11 to go in first quarter. 

5:18 p.m.: Holy Spirit scores when Ryan Yost finds Isaiah Gerena with a 10 yard pass to make the score 8-6 with 6:06 left in the first quarter. 

5:12 p.m.: St. Joe's Ahmad Ross returns an interception 16 yds for TD - Wildcats strike first. Jada Byers scores on two point conerversation to make the score 8-0 with 7:27 left in first quarter 

4:30 p.m.: St. Joe standout sophomore linebacker Angelo Vokolos is expected to play tonight. Vokolos has missed the whole season with a broken foot. 

4:00 p.m.: Both St. Joes and Holy Spirit have taken the field to warm up. 

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments