St. Joseph (9-2) and Holy Spirit (8-3) will kick off at 5 p.m. for the state Non-Public II championship at MetLfife Stadium.
Press staff writers Michael McGarry, Patrick Mulranen, and Dave Weinberg are in East Rutherford for the game.
5:21 p.m.: St. Joe's Jada Byers scores on a 55-yard pass to make the score 14-6 with 5:11 to go in first quarter.
5:18 p.m.: Holy Spirit scores when Ryan Yost finds Isaiah Gerena with a 10 yard pass to make the score 8-6 with 6:06 left in the first quarter.
5:12 p.m.: St. Joe's Ahmad Ross returns an interception 16 yds for TD - Wildcats strike first. Jada Byers scores on two point conerversation to make the score 8-0 with 7:27 left in first quarter
4:30 p.m.: St. Joe standout sophomore linebacker Angelo Vokolos is expected to play tonight. Vokolos has missed the whole season with a broken foot.
4:00 p.m.: Both St. Joes and Holy Spirit have taken the field to warm up.
Teams warming up pic.twitter.com/5RUKKcHiJC— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) November 30, 2018
