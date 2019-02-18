New Jersey lawmakers may still be hammering out details on just how to legalize marijuana. But one things for certain — the majority of the state’s residents are all for it according to a new poll.
Results of a Monmouth University poll released Monday morning show 62 percent of adults in the Garden State support a law that would permit small amounts of cannabis for adult recreational use.
Do you think New Jersey should legalize marijuana?
“The overwhelming sentiment in New Jersey is that overall this is a good idea,” said Monmouth University Polling Institute’s Patrick Murray.
States also considering legalizing recreational use include Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York and Maryland. On the East Coast, adult use already has been made legal in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont and Washington D.C.
“There are people who are sitting on the fence about (New Jersey sponsoring sales),” Murray continued. "But if you flipped a coin, they would say ‘lets go ahead and do it because other states near us are already doing it. If we’re going to get the economic benefits we better move fast, even if the legislature doesn’t have all it’s ducks in a row’.”
A major sticking point had been how tax would be collected on each sale of weed.
As first reported in the New Jersey Globe on Friday and elaborated on by Politico, Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders recently reached a “consensus on the broad strokes" for a legalization law.
NJ.com reported on Saturday that Murphy and state Senate president Steven Sweeney (D.-Gloucester) appear to have agreed to impose a levy of $42 on each ounce of “flower” sold. How taxes would be collected on oils, tinctures, vapes, pills and edibles — which vary wildly in potency and price — remains unclear.
The poll also found that the majority of New Jersey residents — 74 percent — support giving people who were previously convicted of possessing small amounts of cannabis a way to expunge those charges from their record.
Legalization was a key part of Gov. Murphy’s campaign platform and a cornerstone of his legislative agenda. The governor’s office and the bill’s chief sponsor in the state Senate, Nicolas Scutari, D-Union, could not be reached for comment. Sweeney did not return calls requesting comment.
Public support for state-licensed sales of recreational marijuana “is softer, but still positive,” Murray said. About 50 percent of the 600 residents who were polled said they think sales at state-regulated dispensaries “is a good idea.” About 34 percent say “it’s a bad idea” while an additional 17 percent said they were “unsure.”
The expectation of tax revenues was one major reason for public support. According to the poll, 40 percent cited economic gains as justifying legalization. Another 28 percent said prosecuting marijuana crimes was a waste of resources.
About a third of legalization’s opponents believed cannabis use is harmful or addictive, while about 20 percent worried about a potential increase in traffic accidents and driving under the influence.
