Man arrested after fireworks cause fire that burned 14 cars, 2 acres of forest

VINELAND — A city man was arrested after an investigation found he set off fireworks that caused a fire Wednesday night in a salvage yard, burning more than a dozen cars and 2 acres of nearby wooded area, officials said.
The Vineland Fire Department responded at 6:44 p.m. on the holiday to a reported fire at the salvage yard on West Chestnut Avenue near Mill Road.
About 14 cars caught fire and it spread to a wooded area that bordered part of the yard, said fire Deputy Chief Mark Cifaloglio. Neighbors told authorities they suspected a firework may have started the blaze.
Vineland police said Thursday detectives found evidence on a property in the 400 block of Taylor Avenue that residents had been setting off fireworks and the debris matched the firework remnants found in the salvage yard.
Richard A. Caulford, 55, of Taylor Avenue, was charged with arson-related offenses for recklessly setting off the fireworks near a structure that could be damaged or destroyed. He was also charged with the use of dangerous fireworks. Police said detectives seized about 60 explosive canister shell type fireworks and paraphernalia.
Caulford was released on a summons, pending further court action.
No injuries were reported, according to police. Fire officials said firefighters were being monitored for heat exhaustion as they put out the fire and cleared the scene by 9 p.m.
Vineland police Lt. Steven Triantos said in a statement the definition of a dangerous fireworks includes: firecrackers or salutes exceeding 5 inches in length or ¾-inch in diameter, and any fireworks that contain a detonator or blasting cap.
Fireworks are regulated under New Jersey Criminal Code Title 21 known as “the fireworks regulation law.”
Fireworks are unlawful to manufacture, sell, transport, or use dangerous fireworks within the state without a valid permit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.