MAYS LANDING — Retired Atlantic City officer Josh Vadell and his wife sat quietly Monday as a judge handed down 32-year sentences to both Martell Chisholm and Demetris Cross for their involvement in a 2016 shooting that left Vadell partially paralyzed on his left side.
Cross and Chisholm appeared before Judge John R. Rauh in Atlantic County Superior Court. In orange sweat suits, the two men, both of Cumberland County, sat mostly stone-faced beside their attorneys throughout the proceedings. Cross wiped his eyes early on.
Vadell wore a Blue Lives Matter flag pin on the lapel of his black suit and the president of Atlantic City's police union, Matt Rogers, and Vadell's former partner, Thomas McCabe, sat nearby.
"There's no amount of sentence that will equate to the life sentence that (Vadell) and his family will receive," Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said in an interview after the sentencing. "When we look at a sentence like this, we're hopeful that it will deter others from proceeding down the same path."
They will both serve 15 years for the attempted murder of Ofc. Thomas McCabe and 17 years for the attempted murder of Vadell, the two additional years a result of Vadell's extensive injuries. The terms will be served concurrently. They will also face 15 years for each of the three victims robbed at gun point. Those three terms will be served concurrently.
The two men have 885 days of time served, Tyner said; they sat in jail as their case worked its way through the system since fall 2016. They will have to serve 85 percent of their sentences before they are eligible for parole consideration.
Before the sentences were read, Vadell and his wife Laura both took turns addressing the court and the men charged with his attempted murder. Cross looked at the floor, and Chisholm looked at the couple throughout.
Vadell recounted his memory of the night.
"All three of you had the option of making those decisions. My partner Tommy and I did not have a decision that night because we were working," Vadell said, occasionally struggling with words. "It was a job we chose and one we did well and with pride."
Vadell's wife Laura said the struggles that lie ahead for their family as the young father continues his recovery dwarfs the sentences handed down.
"Some may say I am lucky I still have my husband with me. They are true," He is physically here, however, I feel like I did lose him that night. He is not the same person he once was," Laura Vadell said. "It's like he was made up of a million little pieces and I only got a handful back that was truly him."
Given the opportunity to speak, both Chisholm and Cross expressed remorse for their actions, and regret for what Vadell has suffered. Both, however, maintained their ignorance to the fact that their accomplice, Jerome Damon, had a gun and that he was planning a robbery.
"I have remorse," Chisholm said, pausing to find his words. "At the end of the day, I still was wrongly convicted. I still maintain my innocence a thousand percent."
Police say Chisholm, 31, Cross, 30, and Damon, 25, held up three men at gunpoint in the early hours of Sept. 3, 2016 near the Arkansas Avenue parking garage for Caesars Atlantic City.
Officers Josh Vadell and Thomas McCabe responded and as soon as Vadell exited the vehicle, he was shot in the head by Damon. McCabe returned fire and Damon was found dead a block-and-a-half away.
Cross and Chisholm fled, and were arrested three days later after a manhunt that involved the FBI and State Police.
The shooting forced Vadell into an early retirement at age 30 and intense rehabilitation to relearn basic motor skills, leaving him partially paralyzed on his left side. McCabe was cleared in Damon’s death in January of 2017.
The two Cumberland County men were found guilty in June, after a two-week long trial and three days of deliberation.
Chisolm and Cross were also found guilty of aggravated assault, robbery, obstruction, resisting arrest and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and robbery.
Vadell ended his written statement with a modicum of hope.
"At the beginning, I felt anger towards all three of you that were involved in the robbery. I felt sorry for myself," he said. "I no longer feel that anger or sorrow because those are signs of weakness. And I am not weak."
This story is developing. Check back for details.
