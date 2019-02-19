Daniel Griner Jr.

Nakira M. Griner, 24, told police her son, Daniel Griner Jr., was abducted, according to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. 

 Bridgeton Police Department / Facebook

A Brideton woman charged with murdering her toddler and hiding his remains under a shed in their front lawn will have a detention hearing Tuesday.

Nakira M. Griner, 24, of Bridgeton, is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday in front of Judge Robert Malestein.

She was charged earlier this month with murder and other counts in the death of her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr.

Cumberland County prosecutors have said Griner initially reported that her son had been abducted Friday night. A child abduction response team began a search aided by city police and State Police, prosecutors and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.

The child’s remains were found about 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive. According to the complaint, the child’s burned and dismembered remains were found buried under a shed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Twitter @AublePressofAC

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments