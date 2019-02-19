A Brideton woman charged with murdering her toddler and hiding his remains under a shed in their front lawn will have a detention hearing Tuesday.
Nakira M. Griner, 24, of Bridgeton, is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. Tuesday in front of Judge Robert Malestein.
She was charged earlier this month with murder and other counts in the death of her 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr.
Cumberland County prosecutors have said Griner initially reported that her son had been abducted Friday night. A child abduction response team began a search aided by city police and State Police, prosecutors and bloodhounds from New Jersey State Park Police.
The child’s remains were found about 3 a.m. Saturday in the yard of Griner’s home in the first block of Woodland Drive. According to the complaint, the child’s burned and dismembered remains were found buried under a shed.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
