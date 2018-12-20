Disgruntled rail riders were handed a megaphone Thursday, with Gov. Phil Murphy signing into law a measure that provides for greater oversight of NJ Transit, including an advisory committee made up of South Jersey commuters.
Reforms include the creation of two passenger advisory committees made up of commuters — one in the North, one in the South – to provide input and guidance to the board, as well as public hearings in affected areas before major schedule changes and fare hikes.
The signing comes at a time when South Jersey commuters have become increasingly annoyed at the dearth of information on the re-opening of the Atlantic City Rail Line.
“It’s important ... that we’ll have someone voice our concerns from Atlantic County. I think this is a great step forward,” said Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic. “We’ve seen the delays; we’ve seen the shutdowns of our rail service. We’re anticipating now that we can have some type of a say in it that it’s going to make things a heck of a lot better.”
Gov. Murphy said Thursday during an event at the Summit train station in Union that the new law was a big step toward reining in the agency’s much-publicized issues.
“In one sentence: this reform puts into law the simple concept that NJ Transit works for commuters — and not the other way around,” Murphy said.
In the last year, Murphy has hammered home the need for an overhaul of the embattled agency.
The reforms were co-authored by John McKeon, D-Essex/Morris, Daniel Benson, D-Mercer/Middlesex, and Patricia Egan Jones, D-Gloucester/Camden, and stemmed from a series of meetings concerning the fatal 2016 train crash in Hoboken.
The law adds five seats to the board of directors, bringing it to 13, and restructures the existing seats in a few key ways. Some of the board members selected must be commuters.
“Whenever you’re dealing with a large bureaucracy, it’s always good to try to find ways to make it better, and to give voices who actually use the transit buses and trains a say in how things are done,” said Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic.
The law also requires that anyone who has made a political contribution “in an amount or manner that would create the appearance of impropriety” be prohibited from serving on the board. Members will be compelled to disclose any political contributions annually to the chief ethics officer, a newly created position.
“It’s always important to make sure that people who serve on boards are doing it for the right reason and those that are being appointed are being appointed for the right reason,” Brown said.
The law requires the State Auditor to perform an audit of NJ Transit every six years, focusing on specific areas designated by the State Auditor.
The agency will also need to have an independent firm, every five years, conduct a study that considers “financial management practices and budget reporting practices” of mass transit agencies nationwide.
The board will be able to vote whether or not to adopt new practices based on its findings.
On Monday, the agency announced it met year-end federal Positive Train Control requirements. The work is not complete, but NJ Transit will be able to apply for an extension. Spokespersons for the agency say they are still hoping to reopen the Atlantic City train line in the new year.
“We’re not spiking the football,” Murphy said, noting that cancellations and delays are still a fact of life for commuters.
On Thursday, the Department of Transportation granted more than $6.5 million to NJ Transit for the completion of federally mandated safety mechanisms.
“We know that PTC would have prevented the deadly Hoboken derailment in 2016,” Senator Bob Menendez in a statement. “It saves lives and must be fully implemented without delay.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
