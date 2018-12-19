NEWARK — Despite claiming to be on schedule to complete federal safety upgrades to the Atlantic City Rail Line, service won't resume until after January 2019, according to New Jersey Transit.
"NJ Transit is committed to reopening the Atlantic City Rail Line in early 2019 pending review and approval of our recent submission to the Federal Railroad Administration for the alternate schedule, which extends the deadline for the full PTC implementation to Dec. 31, 2020" the release said.
Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said that NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett told him the "the best case scenario" was the line reopening at the end of January, but it could take until March.
At a meeting between the two Tuesday, Corbett said the line's service would be "as good or better" than before the start of PTC installations, Brown said.
The federally mandated positive train control equipment installation began in September. Since the announcement, there has been speculation among riders that the stoppage was permanent, given the line's thin ridership. The agency has continually pushed back on those claims.
According to Wednesday's release, on Dec. 17, the PTC installation was "100% complete." As of right now, the system is pending approval by the FRA. NJ Transit can now apply for an alternative schedule to have the PTC fully operational by 2020.
PTC is technology aimed at stopping trains before human error snowballs, including derailments from excessive speed and train-on-train collisions.
NJ Transit has run several alternative bus routes to and from Atlantic City to accommodate commuters at a 25% discount on tickets and passes. The discount will continue through January 2019.
